Man charged in Jacqueline Vigil murder now at MDC

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of murdering the mother of two New Mexico State Police officers is now in the Metropolitan Detention Center. Luis Talamantes Romero is charged with shooting and killing Jacqueline Vigil in her own driveway during an attempted robbery in November 2019.

Related coverage

The state case was delayed as U.S. attorneys prosecuted Talamantes Romero for being in the country illegally. He pleaded guilty in that case and a judge agreed to postpone his sentence until the murder trial is complete. Talamantes Romero has now been transferred from federal custody to MDC.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.