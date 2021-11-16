Man charged in Jacqueline Vigil murder now at MDC
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of murdering the mother of two New Mexico State Police officers is now in the Metropolitan Detention Center. Luis Talamantes Romero is charged with shooting and killing Jacqueline Vigil in her own driveway during an attempted robbery in November 2019.
Related coverage
- Luis Talamantes Romero will be sentenced in immigration case after murder trial
- Federal judge blocks Luis Talamantes Romero from withdrawing guilty plea
- Man charged in Albuquerque murder wants to withdraw plea in separate case
- Man awaits federal sentencing for entering country illegally
- Man charged with murder in Jacqueline Vigil case
- Suspect named in murder of Albuquerque woman shot in driveway
- Four additional people named in connection with murder of Albuquerque woman shot in her driveway
- New Mexico State Police officers honor their mother, killed in her own driveway
The state case was delayed as U.S. attorneys prosecuted Talamantes Romero for being in the country illegally. He pleaded guilty in that case and a judge agreed to postpone his sentence until the murder trial is complete. Talamantes Romero has now been transferred from federal custody to MDC.
