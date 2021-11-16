You can drop off letters to Santa at Winterville Town Hall

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Santa has placed a special mailbox inside Winterville’s town hall.

From now until November 30 at noon, drop off your letter to give Santa time to read any reply to each of them before Christmas! Make sure a name and return address are legible.

The mailbox is located right inside the doors of the Town Hall, which is located at 2571 Railroad St. in Winterville.

