Man dies from wounds in St. Pete shooting; police looking for information

By Nathaniel Rodriguez, WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff
 5 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police say a man is dead after being shot on 47th Avenue South Monday evening.

According to police, officers responded to the shooting at 6:38 p.m. Monday, finding Logan Jay McNeil, 27. McNeil was taken to Bayfront Health, where his condition worsened until he died Tuesday.

Florida woman charged for allegedly shooting husband's 'companion' in throat with stun gun, report says

Detectives are investigating McNeil’s death as a homicide and ask those with information to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD with information to TIP411.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

