Man dies from wounds in St. Pete shooting; police looking for information
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police say a man is dead after being shot on 47th Avenue South Monday evening.
According to police, officers responded to the shooting at 6:38 p.m. Monday, finding Logan Jay McNeil, 27. McNeil was taken to Bayfront Health, where his condition worsened until he died Tuesday.
Detectives are investigating McNeil’s death as a homicide and ask those with information to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD with information to TIP411.
