Florence Pugh made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Yelena Belova in Black Widow and fans will get to see her reprise that role in the upcoming Disney+ series, Hawkeye after a post-credits scene from the Black Widow film teased that Yelena might just be coming for Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) because of Natasha Romanoff's (Scarlett Johansson) death. That will put her in the same orbit as Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and while it's still unclear exactly how things will play out with the inclusion of Yelena in the Hawkeye series, Steinfeld had nothing but good things to say about working with Pugh.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO