U.S. truck drivers will only be able to enter Canada if they are fully vaccinated starting Jan. 15, under new requirements announced Friday. The vaccination requirement, which will apply to most essential workers, comes as Canadian truckers face a similar mandate from the U.S. government, which is coming in early January. When both take effect, only vaccinated truckers will be allowed to move freight between the U.S. and Canada.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO