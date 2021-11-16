ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin governor urges peace ‘regardless’ of Rittenhouse outcome as demonstrators clash at courthouse

By Rob Sneed, Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cuFtZ_0cylT9uP00

(NEXSTAR) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers urged “peace in Kenosha and across our state” ahead of a verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

Jury begins deliberations at Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial

Kenoshans are strong, resilient, and have worked hard to heal and rebuild together over the past year,” wrote Evers on Facebook and Twitter. “Any efforts to sow division and hinder that healing are unwelcome in Kenosha and Wisconsin. Regardless of the outcome in this case, I urge peace in Kenosha and across our state.”

Evers went on to request that demonstrators do so “safely and peacefully.”

The governor’s remarks, shared just before noon on Tuesday, came shortly after the jury began deliberations in the Rittenhouse case.

Evers had earlier authorized the deployment of approximately 500 National Guard troops to Kenosha ahead of a verdict, where they would remain on standby until requested by local law enforcement agencies. If needed, the National Guard will be available to provide support to both law enforcement and first responders, and “protect critical infrastructure and cultural institutions necessary for the well-being of the community,” according to a Nov. 12 press release from the governor’s office.

Why did the judge drop Rittenhouse’s gun charge?

Kenosha’s police and sheriff’s departments, too, said on Tuesday they were preparing to “ensure the safety” of the community.

“The Kenosha Police Department and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department have been and will continue to monitor the Kyle Rittenhouse trial,” reads the statement, which was shared to Kenosha’s city website on Tuesday morning.

“We recognize that there are varying opinions and feelings that revolve around the trial that may cause concerns. Both of our departments have dedicated staff working in conjunction with local, State and Federal law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of our communities.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O4Zae_0cylT9uP00
Police in Kenosha have said there is “no reason to facilitate road closures, enact curfews or ask our communities to modify their daily routines” as the trial nears its end. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

In an update posted to Facebook on Tuesday afternoon, police said they “understand and recognize the anxiety” generated by the trial , but did not feel it was necessary to issue any further guidance for residents.

“To date, we have no reason to facilitate road closures, enact curfews or ask our communities to modify their daily routines,” police said.

A representative for the city further told Nexstar there were no plans to close city offices or shorten working hours for government employees as of 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Legal expert weighs in on jury deliberations

The city’s police, together with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, had said on Facebook that their departments have worked to “improve response capabilities” over the last year, and since the unrest in Kenosha following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer on Aug. 23, 2020.

During one of the police brutality demonstrations in Kenosha days later, Kyle Rittenhouse, then 17, killed two people and wounded another with an AR-style semiautomatic rifle. He has since claimed self-defense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qrYHV_0cylT9uP00
Demonstrators bring signs and set up cut-outs in front of the Kenosha County Court House on Nov. 16, 2021. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Rittenhouse, now 18, is facing multiple charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree attempted intentional homicide, among others. The charge of first-degree intentional homicide carries a mandatory life sentence. The judge dismissed one charge, a count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person younger than 18, on Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 24

Rosey1981
5d ago

the only threat of violence is if liberals lose..always the case

Reply(7)
16
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

In Kenosha and beyond, guns become more common on US streets

As Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted in two killings that he said were self-defense, armed civilians patrolled the streets near the Wisconsin courthouse with guns in plain view. In Georgia, testimony in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers showed that armed patrols were commonplace in the neighborhood where Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was chased down by three […]
KENOSHA, WI
WGN News

Illinois looks to return 11 Purple Hearts to rightful owners

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The state of Illinois wants the public’s help to return nearly a dozen Purple Heart medals to their rightful owners. The medals are awarded to members of the U.S. military who are injured or killed while serving. Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs said the 11 medals each were left in a bank […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after testifying he acted in self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice in the U.S. Rittenhouse, 18, began to choke up, fell forward toward the defense table and then hugged one of his attorneys as he heard a court […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Kenosha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Kenosha, WI
Government
WGN TV

Officer hurt, 2 Michigan men arrested after chase in Indiana

PORTER, Ind. (AP) — An officer was seriously injured Saturday after a kidnapping suspect drove at three police cars, hitting one head-on, during a chase in northwest Indiana, police said. Indiana State Police say they received a call around 7 p.m. Saturday from someone who said their daughter was being...
INDIANA STATE
WGN News

Hundreds gather in Loop to protest verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

CHICAGO — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in downtown Chicago Saturday afternoon to protest the verdict in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. One day after Rittenhouse was found not guilty, emotions remain high among many protesters. “I’m still very, very disappointed. Just a travesty of justice. The illegal gun possession, the Kenosha police basically deputizing […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Rittenhouse protest in Portland, Oregon, declared a riot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police Friday night declared as a riot a demonstration downtown against the acquittal of a teen who killed two people and injured another during a protest in Wisconsin. The protest of about 200 people was declared a riot after protesters started breaking windows, throwing objects at police and talked about […]
PORTLAND, OR
WGN News

Small group protests Rittenhouse verdict on Mag Mile

CHICAGO — Reaction to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict was not just in Kenosha, Wisconsin.   Rittenhouse, 18, was acquitted of all charges Friday after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings  Just outside Millennium Park in Chicago, protesters shut down the Michigan Avenue and Madison Street intersection Friday night. A couple dozen people formed a circle. The group […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
WGN News

Supporters and opposition voice opinions after verdict — then leave

KENOSHA, Wisc. — There was an eruption of emotion after the verdict came down in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial Friday.  As the not guilty verdict was announced inside the courtroom emotions rang high and varied outside. There were those who support Rittenhouse and say they’re satisfied with the verdict.  Some even called him a hero. […]
KENOSHA, WI
WGN News

GOP embraces natural immunity as substitute for vaccines

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republicans fighting President Joe Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandates are wielding a new weapon against the White House rules: natural immunity. They contend that people who have recovered from the virus have enough immunity and antibodies to not need COVID-19 vaccines, and the concept has been invoked by Republicans as a sort […]
U.S. POLITICS
WGN News

Illinois is the #10 state with the lowest flu vaccination rates

(STACKER) Your yearly flu vaccine protects you and those around you from the influenza virus, which could be deadly. You should not get vaccinated too early, or you may have reduced immunity by the time the flu virus starts circulating in your community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends getting a flu vaccine […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Legal analysis of the Rittenhouse trial following the verdict

CHICAGO — Moments after Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all five counts, WGN News Now spoke with attorney Sam Adam Jr. for an analysis of the trial and the verdict. Rittenhouse, 18, was acquitted of all charges Friday. He took the stand during the trial pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Weather#The National Guard
WGN News

‘We’re very happy with the verdict:’ Rittenhouse attorney speaks out after acquittal

RACINE, Wisc. — Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings. After the verdict was announced – the prosecution and defense offered their response.  Just Thursday night attorney Mark Richards the defense attorney for Rittenhouse, was predicting a hung jury and said he felt they were split evenly as […]
KENOSHA, WI
WGN News

Chicago doctor seeks holiday cards for patients

CHICAGO — A Chicago doctor is asking for help to brighten the holidays for hospitalized patients. As the temperatures fall, another reminder of the time of the year comes alongside a doctor’s note on kindness. “There’s a lot of hope in the world, there’s a lot of good people,” Dr. Valerie Mayuga, a family practice […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Curfews
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
WGN News

FedEx shooting victims ask Indianapolis for $2.1 million

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Three members of the Sikh community affected by a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility in April are seeking compensation from the city over claims that local officials failed to pursue a court hearing that could have prevented the shooter from accessing guns used in the attack. An Oct. 12 letter obtained by The […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WGN News

WGN News

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy