Paul Heyman Discusses His WWE Creative Process With Roman Reigns

Last week's SmackDown ended with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline leaving King Woods and Kofi Kingston in shambles, and Kingston will be out of action for a bit with a knee injury. as a result. That's why Woods is seeking revenge on tonight's SmackDown, and he wants to make a statement that the new King of SmackDown will not be knocked over by Reigns. They will meet up in tonight's main event, but Reigns and Paul Heyman wanted to add some spice to the mix. Reigns then said that he is adding a new stipulation to the match that says if Woods beats him he will not just bend the knee, but the loss would stip him off the Universal Championship. That's not all though, as he also said that he would then be banished from SmackDown, so this match couldn't be more important.

WWE ・ 9 DAYS AGO