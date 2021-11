This is clearly one of the worst seasons in the modern history of the Texas football program. New head coach Steve Sarkisian has gone from talking about Texas being able to compete for a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game last month to get a rematch with the Oklahoma Sooners to not even getting this team bowl eligible. The struggles for Texas this fall came to a head this weekend in an eventual one-possession loss on the road at the hands of head coach Neal Brown and the West Virginia Mountaineers.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO