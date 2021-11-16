ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Jury Deliberating In Kyle Rittenhouse Murder Trial

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive men and seven women are now deciding Kyle Rittenhouse's...

Public Safety
CBS Chicago

In Wake Of Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict, ACLU Says Authorities In Kenosha Enabled ‘White Militia Members’ Who Went After Protesters

CHICAGO (CBS) — The American Civil Liberties Union on Friday tweeted that the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse amounted to “an outrageous failure to protect protesters” by authorities in Kenosha. Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges on Friday after his trial for shooting three people, killing two of them in Kenosha last year. He had faced five counts, including charges of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree intentional homicide, and attempted first-degree attempted homicide. He faced up to life in prison had he been convicted. There was no question Rittenhouse shot anyone, and the trial boiled down to whether he was legitimately acting...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS Chicago

CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller Suspects There May Be Discord Among Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Jurors

CHICAGO (CBS) — Jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial left the Kenosha County courthouse for the third night with no verdict late Thursday – and the deliberations seem to be taking longer than some thought. The jurors also went home earlier on Thursday than they did Wednesday. We asked CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller what he believes is happening behind the closed doors of the jury room. He said it could well be that the jury is not in a state of peace and harmony. “I’m going to take a shot at a guess – I think this jury is in...
LAW
KION News Channel 5/46

‘Self-defense is not illegal’: Kyle Rittenhouse tells Fox News after not-guilty verdict

By Ray Sanchez, Eric Levenson and Brad Parks, CNN Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who killed two people and shot another during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was acquitted Friday of first-degree intentional homicide and four other felony charges. Rittenhouse, wearing a dark jacket with a burgundy tie and shirt, stood behind the defense table as each The post ‘Self-defense is not illegal’: Kyle Rittenhouse tells Fox News after not-guilty verdict appeared first on KION546.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Kyle Rittenhouse Defense Attorney Says Waiting 3 ½ Days For Verdict ‘Was Torture,’ But Thanks Jury For Acquittal

RACINE, WIS. (CBS) — After Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges in the August 2020 shootings in Kenosha that left two men dead and another wounded, defense attorney Mark Richards said the teen “wants to get on with his life” and “has a huge sense of relief for what the jury did to him.” Rittenhouse, 18, broke down crying, and nearly collapsed, his legs shaking, as a court clerk announced he’d been found guilty of five felony counts in the shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz, during widespread civil unrest in Kenosha...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS DFW

Judge Urges Deadlocked Jury To ‘Not Violate Your Conscience, But Continue To Deliberate’ Fate Of Capital Murder Suspect Billy Chemirmir

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The jury in the capital murder trial of accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir still claims to be ‘hopelessly deadlocked’. The panel made the declaration in their third note of the morning to the judge. After District Judge Raquel Jones sent a note back to the jury room explaining to those inside what their duty was and urging them to continue deliberations, the group continued their debate and during their lunch break sent the third note telling the court there had been “no change”. At 2:20 p.m., Judge Jones urged jurors, “Do not violate your conscience, but continue to deliberate.” She...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Chicago

Protesters March Downtown In Wake Of Kyle Rittenhouse Acquittal

CHICAGO (CBS) — Protesters gathered at Federal Plaza and marched downtown Friday night, in the wake of the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The protesters marched to Michigan Avenue and Madison Street, where police stopped them from going farther north. CBS 2’s photographer at the scene estimated there were about 60 to 100 protesters. Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges earlier Friday, after his trial for shooting three people, killing two of them in Kenosha last year. He had faced five counts, including charges of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree intentional homicide, and attempted first-degree attempted homicide. He faced up...
CHICAGO, IL

