Politics

Fed's Daly: next step for Fed is forward guidance

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Nov 16 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Tuesday said now that the Fed has begun to taper its asset purchases, the next step is to tweak the communications the Fed gives about the future path of rate hikes.

“It’s this forward guidance piece that I’m currently looking at myself, to say, do we need to think about the forward guidance we have so that we get that better aligned with the way that we are seeing the economy evolve,” Daly told reporters after an event at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco. “That’s the next step in my judgment.”

Mary Daly
Mary Daly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forward Guidance#Federal Reserve Bank#Economy#The Commonwealth Club
