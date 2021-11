We’re used to getting practically everything delivered right to our doorstep these days, so why not add mattresses to the category of on-demand goods? Before you can find the best bed in a box, you should know what to expect. When you order a mattresses online, it will arrive compressed, air sealed, and rolled into a box about the size of a mini fridge, which makes it easier to maneuver and transport. Once you pull out the packaging, unroll it, and lay it flat, it will gradually expand (it usually takes about 72 hours).

HOME & GARDEN ・ 12 DAYS AGO