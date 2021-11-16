ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person shot by police outside Wendy’s in Joliet; officer struck by vehicle

By WGN Web Desk
 5 days ago

JOLIET, Ill. — A person was shot by police outside of a Wendy’s in Joliet Tuesday afternoon and an officer was struck by a vehicle.

At around 3:30 p.m., officers were conducting a traffic stop in the parking lot, located in the 100 block of North Center Street. Police said a suspect’s vehicle struck and pinned an officer between two vehicles.

Responding officers fired their weapons at the scene, striking the person. They were transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

The officer was transported as well in good condition.

The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force will lead the investigation. Police said the shooting is an isolated incident and there is not threat to the public.

