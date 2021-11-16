Person shot by police outside Wendy’s in Joliet; officer struck by vehicle

JOLIET, Ill. — A person was shot by police outside of a Wendy’s in Joliet Tuesday afternoon and an officer was struck by a vehicle.

At around 3:30 p.m., officers were conducting a traffic stop in the parking lot, located in the 100 block of North Center Street. Police said a suspect’s vehicle struck and pinned an officer between two vehicles.

Responding officers fired their weapons at the scene, striking the person. They were transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

The officer was transported as well in good condition.

The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force will lead the investigation. Police said the shooting is an isolated incident and there is not threat to the public.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.