Netflix has done it again with “The Harder They Fall,” an original Western that was executed perfectly with the ideal cast, dry humor and plenty of twists and action. A fictional story based on real people, the movie follows Nat Love (Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft County”) on his quest for revenge against the infamous Rufus Buck (Idris Elba, “Beasts of No Nation”). Love and his gang, who are known for pillaging and leaving no witnesses, eventually find their way to Buck as he is released from prison to end their mission once and for all, only for their plan to go awry.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO