Kaia Gerber & Cindy Crawford Look Almost A Foot Taller Than Reese Witherspoon: Photo

By Terry Zeller
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

The iconic mother-daughter duo of Kaia and Cindy towered over ‘The Morning Show’ actress as they posed together at the InStyle Awards. How cute!

The statuesque presence of Kaia Gerber and mom Cindy Crawford was quite apparent when they posed together with Reese Witherspoon at the 2021 InStyle Awards on November 15. The 20-year-old beauty and her supermodel mother, 55, towered over the petite The Morning Show actress, 45, as they enjoyed a night out at The Getty Center in Los Angeles. With the iconic mother-daughter duo both standing at 5′ 9″ and Reese measuring 5′ 1″, the height difference was decidedly noticeable — which made it all the more fun for a fabulous photo op!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4diIlM_0cylSCDs00
Kaia Gerber, Reese Witherspoon and Cindy Crawford put their height differences on display at the InStyle Awards. (Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images)

The young American Horror Story star looked every inch the cover girl in a shimmering, white Alexander McQueen gown that featured a plunging neckline, sequins and metallic fringe. Her flawless face was framed in long brunette bangs, as she opted for minimal makeup and nary an accessory to showcase her natural beauty.

Cindy chose a multi-colored Missoni gown to strut alongside Kaia, as she paired the floor-length number with an elegant watch and open-toed pumps. The catwalk legend also left her chestnut brown tresses long and loose with a simple part in the middle. Meanwhile, Reese wrapped her diminutive figure in a custom Michael Kors number. The hand-embroidered gown featured crisscrossed straps, as Reese picked out elegant Tiffany & Co jewelry to finish off the look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bnmxf_0cylSCDs00
Kaia and Cindy stole the spotlight in their glamorous gowns. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

While Kaia and Cindy’s elegant gowns each had their own unique characteristics, the similar shapes certainly could have fans applauding the pair for twinning, something they have recently shown off. During a girls night out to an Alanis Morrissette concert in Los Angeles in October, the pair both rocked faded denim jeans and black leather jackets — a combo as classic as their beauty.

And although Kaia has carved her own way into the fashion and modeling world, landing covers and contracts galore, she understands the constant comparison to Cindy. “From day one, people in the industry were often taken aback by my resemblance to my mom,” she told Vogue in 2019. “As I get older, it happens even more, and it’s not just a visual thing: It’s everything from our mannerisms to our voices…It used to be that I didn’t see it at all, but now I will look at a picture and have to take a moment before realizing which one of us it is.”

No matter which one of the beauties it is, we’ll take it!

Comments / 0

 

