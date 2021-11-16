SI Pac-12 Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Big Win Keeps UCLA Steady at Top

The top tier of teams in the conference stood strong, while crushing losses to sent some preseason darlings spiraling.

The Fan Nation and Sports Illustrated publishers of the Pac-12 have come together to lay out the hierarchy of the conference on the hardwood following the results from the past week.

UCLA men's basketball (3-0) held onto its spot as the unanimous No. 1 team in the latest edition of the SI Pac-12 Power Rankings. The Bruins beat Cal State Bakersfield and Long Beach State by an average of 29 points, sandwiching those two victories around an overtime win over top-five Villanova on Friday.

All five outlets provided five different combinations of teams, but every last one of them had UCLA, Oregon and USC as the top three, in that order, as was the case in the preseason poll.

Here are the full updated power rankings, as well as some brief thoughts from each of the publishers and reporters:

SI PAC-12 MEN’S BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS

1. UCLA (3-0), 60 points (5 first-place votes)

2. Oregon (2-0), 55

3. USC (2-0), 50

4. Arizona (2-0), 43

5. Colorado (3-0), 39

6. Washington State (3-0), 36

7. Oregon State (1-2), 26

8. Arizona State (2-1), 23

9. Utah (3-0), 22

10. Stanford (2-1), 17

11. Washington (2-1), 13

12. Cal (1-2), 5

DONNIE DRUIN, ALL SUN DEVILS

1. UCLA; 2. Oregon; 3. USC; 4. Arizona; 5. Oregon State; 6. Colorado; 7. Washington State; 8. Utah; 9. Washington; 10. Arizona State; 11. Stanford; 12. Cal

Comment: The Arizona State Sun Devils are still figuring things out on the court, and a prayer of a full court shot from UC Riverside didn’t help. As of now, they’re still a team with questions to answer. No big changes from me this week.

JEFF FARAUDO, CAL SPORTS REPORT

1. UCLA; 2. Oregon; 3. USC; 4. Washington State; 5. Arizona; 6. Colorado; 7. Oregon State; 8. Arizona State; 9. Stanford; 10. Utah; 11. Washington; 12. Cal

Comment: There are already some bad losses out there, courtesy of Arizona State and Cal. But this time of year there are always meaningless victories, and Utah and Washington have racked up a few of those already. Good test for Oregon on Tuesday night against BYU. UCLA gets another crack at Gonzaga a week from now.

DYLAN REUBENKING, DUCKS DIGEST

1. UCLA; 2. Oregon; 3. USC; 4. Colorado; 5. Arizona; 6. Washington State; 7. Utah; 8. Arizona State; 9. Stanford; 10. Oregon State; 11. Washington; 12. California

Comment: UCLA proved it is the best team in the conference with an impressive overtime win over Villanova at Pauley Pavilion. Oregon has looked dominant in both games it's played, including against a very good SMU team. Five teams have already marked a tally in the loss column, including Stanford and Washington, who both lost in embarrassing fashion. Arizona had the best point differential through two games after walloping its two opponents by a combined 83 points.

SAM CONNON, ALL BRUINS

1. UCLA; 2. Oregon; 3. USC; 4. Arizona; 5. Colorado; 6. Washington State; 7. Utah; 8. Arizona State; 9. Oregon State; 10. Stanford; 11. Washington; 12. Cal

Comment: UCLA beating a top-four team surely solidified them as the best team in the conference and a true national title contender, but we all already knew that. What the rest of the Pac-12 should really be scared of is the fact that the Bruins allowed Long Beach State to shoot 58% from the field on Monday and UCLA still won by 21 points. Teams can shoot the lights out and still lose big to this team – outscoring the Bruins is going to be quite the tall task this season.

DAN RALEY, HUSKY MAVEN

1. UCLA; 2. Oregon; 3. USC; 4. Arizona; 5. Colorado; 6. Washington State; 7. Arizona State; 8. Oregon State; 9. Stanford; 10. Washington; 11. Utah; 12. Cal

Comment: Washington, a collection of Seattle vagabonds, looks much improved over last year, but that wasn't going to take much. These Huskies will try to play spoiler whenever they can.

