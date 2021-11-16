Norcal Academic Game: Pitcher Reports

As the we begin the Winter Season, heading into the first "normal" Spring since 2019, the next few months will be critical for players in the Class of 2022 as collegiate programs at each level are solidifying their recruiting rosters. The NCAA Recruiting Calendar allows for limited contact during the current time period and as a result of that, recruiting coordinators have turned to social media and website coverage of players to help provide objective insight on potential prospects. With that, we will begin highlighting the top prospects the Silver State has to offer in an effort to get our players with college aspirations an opportunity at the next level, wherever that may be with the Uncommitted Spotlight feature.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO