Animal Zone International is a non-profit organization founded in 2007, dedicated to the protection of animals and the environment. From its start eight years ago, the work of AZI has taken place on the Greek island of Amorgos, a stunningly beautiful place and a cradle of ancient culture, but in urgent need of help. AZI operates with the support of the Municipality of the island and local volunteers, as everybody realizes that an ecologically improved environment will benefit the welfare of the inhabitants and attract a more sophisticated type of tourism.

