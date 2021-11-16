ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peterborough, NH

Kim Cutler presents at Peterborough Garden Club

By STAFF REPORT -
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Nov. 8, Kim Cutler gave a floral design presentation to members of Peterborough Garden Club. Cutler is an award-winning floral designer from Massachusetts known for her contributions to the Worcester Art Museum’s “Flora in Winter” event....

