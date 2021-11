A Louisiana Commissioner and Sister Plead Guilty to Federal Charges, Face up to 20 Years in Prison. Two from Louisiana face up to 20 years in prison, and a fine of up to $250,000 after pleading guilty to their involvement in a scheme to defraud the Food and Nutrition Service, an agency of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) that administers the Child Nutrition Programs.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO