ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Mission in the New Testament

ftc.co
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is mission? People may talk about their “mission in life.” Or, someone may go on an important mission, whether a diplomat to rescue a hostage, an astronaut to travel to outer space, or an evangelist to preach the gospel to an unreached people group. Mission involves a sense of purpose...

ftc.co

Comments / 2

Related
wordonfire.org

What the Catholic Church Is Not, in Four Words

In my discernment that ultimately led to coming into full communion with the Catholic Church, one of my biggest challenges was figuring out just what the Church is. For years as a Protestant, every Sunday I rattled off the same formula that Catholics do: “one, holy, catholic, and apostolic.” I ultimately found some clarity in Lumen Gentium about what these four marks of the Church mean. And I heartily commend paragraphs 811-870 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, along with Bishop Barron’s chapter “The Church” in his recent book Light from Light.
RELIGION
spectrumnews1.com

The mission continues for In His Image New Life Christian Stables

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — Etna native Vicki Doeringer grew up in a military family and served in the Air Force as a medical service specialist and later in the medical industry. Her life path changed several years later after the birth of her daughter, Rebecca. “She was diagnosed with Asperger's,...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
blueinkreview.com

Jesus Christ Divided: Solving the Mystery of the New Testament

In this intriguing, thought-provoking work on the historical and theological development of Christianity, Michael LaFond argues that what we know as Orthodox Christianity is “mostly of Pauline origin.” This is not necessarily surprising, as LaFond points out that the “oldest Christian texts are the fourteen letters of Saint Paul.”. However,...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francis Schaeffer
Person
Jesus Christ
TheAtlantaVoice

Spiritually Speaking: God is Not on Call, Waiting on You

Patience and prayer have been occupying a lot of my thinking time lately. It reminds me of something Pastor Frederick Douglass Haynes III of Friendship West Baptist Church (Dallas, TX, where I got saved), once said. “There is no such thing as an emergency in eternity.”  At times it appears that we want God’s time to be reconciled with our […]
RELIGION
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

New Testament survives World War II, gets repatriated back to family

The cover of the little brown New Testament is worn. The spine part is laid open from use in times of peril and anxiety. It was issued to Harry West who was a Captain in the engineers corp in World War II. He served all over Europe from the beginning of the war until well after it was over and came home and laid the little Holy Book in a drawer in his room.
RELIGION
ftc.co

A Reflection on Kindness from Anthony Doerr’s All the Light We Cannot See

Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer-winning novel All the Light We Cannot See promises a story that “illuminates the ways, against all odds, people try to be good to one another.” This intricate work of historical fiction delivers on that promise and provides a compelling journey for any reader; but for the Christian, I believe it offers enduring lessons about kindness.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ftc.co

Why Honesty is Key to Gospel-Centeredness

For there is no distinction: for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God. That’s so offensive to our well put-together ideas of ourselves, isn’t it? All have sinned (past tense) and fall short of the glory of God (present tense). We are all liable to divine judgment.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Of God#New Commandment#Hostage#Gn
ftc.co

The Apostle’s Creed: Humble Beginnings and the Rule of Faith

The Apostles’ Creed is a summary confession of vital Christian doctrines used liturgically throughout the Western church. It was once believed that the Creed originated with the apostles on or around Pentecost, but now most historians reject this view, seeing the Creed as containing the apostolic faith while not actually having been written by the apostles themselves.
RELIGION
ftc.co

Six Tips for Preaching in a Missional Context

On the ministry trip mentioned in my welcome letter, one of the highlights for me was preaching in the First Baptist Church of Cairo—yes, there is a congregation so named. Egypt is an ancient civilization with standing ruins dating to thousands of years before Christ. Of course, the land is rich with biblical history, too. Currently, the vast majority of Egyptians (90%) are Muslim. According to the Joshua Project, 3.4 % are evangelical.[1] However, there are just under 2,300 people in the Egyptian Baptist Convention, making Baptists a microscopic minority.[2] To be candid, preaching to believers in a context like Egypt is a bit intimidating. In many ways, they have paid a greater price for their faith than I have for mine. They know what it means to leave father and brother to follow the Messiah in ways we do not. We American Christians curse the darkness; they live in it.
RELIGION
ftc.co

Let Me Be Single

Granted, I’m young. Maybe I just haven’t lived enough life to roll over in bed at night and wish someone was there, or maybe I’ve been too busy, or maybe I just haven’t found the right guy. I might get married one day, but that future doesn’t preoccupy my heart and mind.
RELATIONSHIPS
ftc.co

Practicing Confession

Before I became a member at my church here in Kansas City, I didn’t know anything about confession. Don’t get me wrong, I knew that believers are supposed to confess more than once: there is confession initially at salvation, and then consistently throughout the life of sanctification. I knew about...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Independent

Voices: My teenage daughter talked us out of celebrating Thanksgiving. I’m glad

A few weeks ago, my sixteen-year-old daughter asked if we could skip Thanksgiving this year.I blinked at her, taken aback. No turkey, mashed potatoes, or pumpkin pie? When I asked why she’d make such a peculiar request, she said, “Thanksgiving honors the white genocide of Indigenous people.” She used those exact words and made clear that she didn’t feel right about participating.I protested, though I couldn’t really articulate why. Wasn’t Thanksgiving all about gratitude and spending time with family these days? Her suggestion sounded extreme and rehearsed, almost as if she’d borrowed it from an Instagram meme.But I don’t know...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

No, you don’t have to see your toxic family on Thanksgiving

Before the pandemic, I had to brace myself for trips home over the holidays. I’d spend the weeks preceding Thanksgiving reading popular holiday survival guides, praying I’d learn some trick to help me leave emotionally intact. I was not alone: the internet abounds with memes of people hiding in toilets or stuck between family arguing at the Thanksgiving dinner table, wishing the night would end.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
midfloridanewspapers.com

New Testament Church & Mission now 45

SEBRING — In the 45 years since the New Testament Church & Mission set up at 604 Lemon Ave. in Sebring, the faces of those in need have changed, but the need is still there. Kathleen “Katie” Beatty, executive director, said that “The Mission” hasn’t slowed down. It’s been redirected.
SEBRING, FL
Daily Iberian

On a Mission

Twenty minutes south of Abbeville is a 100-acre tract surrounded by a wooded swamp called Big Woods that is off the radar for many outside of Vermilion Parish. But the work of Family Missions Company located there has brought the area a quiet and profound notoriety. It’s where people from all over have chosen to redefine their identities and worth by learning to do mission work.
ABBEVILLE, LA
ftc.co

Let Me Be Single

Let the unmarried be single if they want, and the married glorify God in their marriage. God has ordained it, and his Word allows it. At the end of the day, God is calling all of us to follow him more than he is asking us to check a certain box about our marital status.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy