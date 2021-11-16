Mission in the New Testament

On the ministry trip mentioned in my welcome letter, one of the highlights for me was preaching in the First Baptist Church of Cairo—yes, there is a congregation so named. Egypt is an ancient civilization with standing ruins dating to thousands of years before Christ. Of course, the land is rich with biblical history, too. Currently, the vast majority of Egyptians (90%) are Muslim. According to the Joshua Project, 3.4 % are evangelical.[1] However, there are just under 2,300 people in the Egyptian Baptist Convention, making Baptists a microscopic minority.[2] To be candid, preaching to believers in a context like Egypt is a bit intimidating. In many ways, they have paid a greater price for their faith than I have for mine. They know what it means to leave father and brother to follow the Messiah in ways we do not. We American Christians curse the darkness; they live in it.

RELIGION ・ 1 DAY AGO