Thanksgiving turkeys may be in short supply, but local farmers say they have plenty

WEST ALEXANDRIA, Ohio (WDTN) — This year you may find that it’s more expensive to get the main ingredients for your Thanksgiving meal because of pandemic effects on the supply chain and production.

Experts say if you want to eat turkey on Thanksgiving this year, the good news is that you’ll be able to, however, getting the turkey is going to look a bit different.

Jim Chakeres, the executive vice-president at the Ohio Poultry Association said, “The average price of turkeys has increased a bit due to the cost of fuel, labor, input cost, the feed turkeys eat, the packaging, and transportation.”

Local farmers said several factors are making turkeys more expensive.

“We have had some increase in production cost as far as the organic feed grains we buy from local farmers, also our processing cost is a little bit higher,” said John Filbrun, part-owner and operator at The Maker’s Meadow .

According to the USDA, the average price for fresh whole turkeys and frozen whole turkeys are $1.44 per pound and $1.35 per pound. The price of a frozen whole turkey is about 20% higher than last year and about 35% more than the prior 3-year average.

At The Maker’s Meadow a fresh turkey ranges from $109 to $185.

“Our prices are not the cheapest, but our goal is to provide the convenience of delivery to our customers, and provide the freshest turkey you can get your hands on,” Filbrun said.

He said the goal is to raise nutrient-rich turkeys with organic farming practices.

“Being good stewards of the gifts God’s given us of land, water, animals and caring for all of that like it’s a precious gift given to us. That’s something that’s very important to us, to raise them the best way we know which is just out in the sunshine, eating the grass, and just loving life,” he said.

