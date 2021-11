Louisiana Receives $1.5 Million to Help Stop Human Trafficking. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced today that the United States Department of Justice Office for Victims of Crime has awarded Louisiana a $1.5 million grant to improve outcomes for child and teenage victims of human trafficking. The money will assist fund the Louisiana Child and Youth Trafficking Collaborative Accessibility Initiative and will be handled by the newly founded Louisiana Governor’s Office of Human Trafficking Prevention. Louisiana has been chosen for the award for the second time.

