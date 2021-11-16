Medical Minute: Rehab For Spinal Cord Injuries

There’s one thing that links every patient I see as a pain management specialist: All they want is relief. And they want it in whatever way is going to be the most effective and least disruptive to their lives. And anyone in this role can tell you that that’s a big responsibility and a tall order. This job isn’t simply about reducing pain – it’s about giving people a life back that isn’t defined by that pain.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO