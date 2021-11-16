ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Minute: Rehab For Spinal Cord Injuries

By News 9
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome rehab facilities are taking recovery one step further...

Medical breakthrough reverses paralysis through spinal cord repair

CHICAGO — Scientists say they've found a promising experimental treatment to repair the spinal cord after a severe injury. It could also work in people who have been paralyzed. The nanotechnology uses millions of moving molecules to reconnect nerves and could be a game changer in medicine. “Spinal cord injury...
#Rehab#Spinal Cord
‘Dancing molecules’ successfully repair severe spinal cord injuries

Northwestern University researchers have developed a new injectable therapy that harnesses “dancing molecules” to reverse paralysis and repair tissue after severe spinal cord injuries. In a new study, researchers administered a single injection to tissues surrounding the spinal cords of paralyzed mice. Just four weeks later, the animals regained the...
New possibilities for pain management: the case for spinal cord stimulation

There’s one thing that links every patient I see as a pain management specialist: All they want is relief. And they want it in whatever way is going to be the most effective and least disruptive to their lives. And anyone in this role can tell you that that’s a big responsibility and a tall order. This job isn’t simply about reducing pain – it’s about giving people a life back that isn’t defined by that pain.
Experimental Injection Could Reverse Spinal Cord Injuries

An experimental injection therapy that uses synthetic nanofibers to stimulate nerve cells could be used someday to reverse paralysis and repair damaged spinal cord tissues, according to a new study by researchers at Northwestern University. In experiments on laboratory animals, the therapy successfully regenerated spinal cord nerves, reduced scar tissue...
Synthetic Peptides Jump Around to Repair Spinal Injuries

Researchers at Northwestern University have developed an injectable therapeutic that consists of synthetic peptide sequences intended to regenerate spinal tissue. The team designed the material so that it would allow the peptides to ‘dance,’ with such movements increasing the chance that they will find and interact with receptor proteins in neural tissue. The technique has already been shown to promote repair of spinal cord injuries in mice.
New spinal cord treatment reverses paralysis in mice: researchers

Researchers at Northwestern University have developed a “breakthrough” new therapy to help paralyzed mice walk again that could result in a potentially life-changing treatment for humans. Scientists injected a gel containing nanofibers into the spinal cords of mice, where they mimic spinal cord molecules and “dance” to make contact with...
Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
This supplement could keep dementia at bay

Dementia—a condition involving the extreme loss of cognitive function—is caused by a variety of disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. Dementia mainly affects older people, and so far, simple and effective strategies for preventing this condition have remained elusive. In a new study from the National Institutes for Quantum Sciences and Technology,...
This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
