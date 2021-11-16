ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Bear Freed From Plastic Container That Was Stuck On Head For 1 Month

By David Moye
HuffingtonPost
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was hard to bear, but a bear in Florida finally had a plastic container removed from its head after nearly a month. Florida Fish and Wildlife officials announced on Monday that the bear was first sighted with the plastic container...

Jane Olmsted
5d ago

Poor Bear!! Thank God the container was removed !! Now the bear won't be afraid anymore !! Such wonderful news !!

Maribel De Leon
4d ago

I'm glad the bear 🐻 was still in good shape while having this container on his head, but I'm even happier, because they rescued, and saved him, and now he is even in better shape, and happy 😊😁. god bless the rescuers that helped the poor animal in time of need. blessing guys. thank you for helping animals in need.

Aaroncuda
5d ago

humans are the worst invasive species in the galaxy , everything we touch gets fkd up

