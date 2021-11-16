ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Democrats bullish they'll reach finish line this week

By Aris Folley
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tJC1Q_0cylOBCJ00

House Democrats are increasingly bullish that they will pass their social spending and climate package this week, saying they’ll rally the support of wary moderates who want more information on the measure’s cost before voting for it.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said Tuesday that the bill will hit the floor Wednesday for debate, and receive a vote as soon as Thursday, though the timeline could slip to Friday or Saturday. The vote is expected to come after the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) releases additional reports gauging the cost of the legislation.

A handful of centrists have withheld their support for the $1.75 trillion package while awaiting more “fiscal information” from the CBO, but they’ve stopped shy of demanding a comprehensive estimate from Congress’s official scorekeeper.

That nuanced distinction has left both the moderates and party leaders with some wiggle room in the debate, and key lawmakers are already indicating they’re ready to back the legislation without a final CBO score.

Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.) told reporters on Tuesday that he doesn’t need the CBO’s full “interactive score” on the package in order to feel comfortable voting for the bill, though he does want to see the provisional estimates.

“We're trying to be team players but be able to defend our vote back home,” he said.

Such concessions have led Democratic leaders to voice growing optimism.

“It’s going to pass,” Hoyer said.

House Democrats are facing pressure to send the measure to the Senate quickly.

Congress is taking next week off for Thanksgiving, and lawmakers have a host of other issues they will need to address after the holiday, including funding the federal agencies and lifting the debt limit.

The White House contends the spending and tax cuts are fully offset, through tax increases on the wealthy and corporations, increased funding for the IRS to target tax cheats and new savings in federal prescription drug programs.

The moderate Democratic holdouts want to see if the CBO agrees with the White House’s assertions. Five moderates — Schrader and Reps. Ed Case (Hawaii), Josh Gottheimer (N.J.), Stephanie Murphy (Fla.) and Kathleen Rice (N.Y.) — committed to voting for the spending bill once they saw more information from the CBO, but no later than this week, as part of a deal with progressives earlier this month.

The CBO started releasing estimates about sections of the bill last week and said it expects to release the remaining estimates by the end of Friday.

Democratic leaders have suggested that the House could vote prior to the release of the full score, for the simple reason that the moderates’ earlier statement didn't demand it.

“The statement that was issued by some of our colleagues within the caucus on this point was that they're looking forward to additional information from the CBO. It didn't necessarily reference a CBO score,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.), chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, said during a news conference Tuesday.

Still, moderates have indicated that they want to see all of the bill section estimates that have yet to come out, which could take until the end of the week.

Murphy said Tuesday that the outstanding bill sections cover important issues, including climate change, immigration, taxes and drug pricing.

“All of those things are important to me, and I’d like to see what the estimates say,” she said.

In a development that bodes well for a vote this week, there are some signs that moderates may not seek to hold up the bill if the CBO finds that it would add to the deficit.

The CBO is likely to suggest that a provision to provide the IRS with an additional $80 billion over a decade will raise considerably less money than the Biden administration’s estimate $400 billion. In September, the CBO estimated that a similar IRS funding proposal would produce $120 billion in savings.

CBO Director Phillip Swagel said during an event Monday that other analyses give a lot of weight to the idea that increasing IRS enforcement funding should deter people from not paying taxes. However, the research on this notion is “very mixed,” he said.

Some moderates on Tuesday indicated that a smaller number on the amount the IRS provision might raise could force negotiators back to the bargaining table.

“The thing's got to be paid for, so we'll probably have to make adjustments,” said Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.). “We take the numbers good and bad from the CBO.”

But other moderate lawmakers said they expect the CBO’s estimate of the IRS funding provision to differ from the White House figure, which could signal that even a large disparity might not be a deal-breaker.

“I think we for a long time have understood that there is a discrepancy between Treasury’s analysis of the revenues that come from tax enforcement and what CBO’s number is,” Murphy said.

Gottheimer told reporters Monday that he agrees with the White House that the IRS provision would raise more money than the CBO is likely to estimate. The lawmaker elaborated on his position on Tuesday, saying on Twitter that the Treasury Department’s estimate is, “if anything, too conservative.”

“We have consistently used US Treasury estimates for the savings from IRS enforcement, because Treasury and IRS have the experience to estimate the direct and indirect effects of compliance activities,” he tweeted.

There are also moderates who have signaled they’re prepared to vote for the package even if the CBO says it isn’t fully paid for.

Rep. Jim Costa (D-Calif.) said he could see himself voting for the legislation this week even if he had some concerns about it, because the bill is likely to undergo changes in the Senate.

“So, I may vote for a measure before the end of this week that I have concerns about. But if I have a fairly high degree of feelings that it’s going to be changed and modified in some fashion, then I would be willing to, as I have in previous measures, [vote] for things that I know are going to come back differently,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Democrats united around a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill on Friday, sending the major plank of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda to the Senate. Democratic leaders in the House heralded the 220-213 near party-line vote on the so-called Build Back Better bill, touting its provisions on child care, education, health care, taxes […] The post House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
KRON4 News

Dems’ sweeping social, climate bill passes divided House

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democrats brushed aside months-long divisions and pushed their expansive social and environment bill through a sharply divided House on Friday, as President Joe Biden and his party moved closer to capitalizing on their control of government by funneling its resources toward their top domestic priorities. The House approved the legislation by a […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Two Democratic senators oppose Powell as Fed chair

Two Democratic senators said Friday that they oppose the reappointment of Jerome Powell to a second term as chair of the Federal Reserve, saying Powell has been insufficiently committed to fighting climate change, an issue that the world's central banks are increasingly confronting.Their opposition comes as President Joe Biden is expected to announce within days whom he will choose for the nation's most powerful economic position. Many Fed watchers expect Powell to be offered a second term, though Lael Brainard, a member of the Fed’s Board of Governors, has emerged as a leading alternative.“President Biden must appoint a Fed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steny Hoyer
Person
Stephanie Murphy
Person
Kurt Schrader
Person
Hakeem Jeffries
Nevada Current

Finally – Democrats get Build Back Better bill through the House

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — Lower prescription drug costs. Expansion of the child tax credit through 2022. Access to affordable child care. Universal preschool for every three- and four-year old. Tax cuts for low-income workers, and tax hikes for corporations and billionaires. The largest federal ever single investment to confront the impacts of climate change. Those were just […] The post Finally – Democrats get Build Back Better bill through the House appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

JUST IN: Pelosi Sets Build Back Better Bill Vote for TONIGHT as CBO Releases Cost Estimate

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a letter to Democrats Thursday the House is set to vote on the Build Back Better legislation by the end of the night. Democrats have been waiting for a final estimate on the cost from the Congressional Budget Office. The CBO said earlier Thursday they estimate “the funding for tax enforcement activities provided by H.R. 5376, the Build Back Better Act, would increase outlays by $80 billion and revenues by $207 billion, thus decreasing the deficit by $127 billion, through 2031.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Democrats#Cbo#Democratic#The White House#Savi
The Independent

Biden approval hits new low of 36% as Democrats try to push major legislation over the finish line

President Joe Biden faces his lowest level of approval from Americans yet as his party seeks to push a bill full of the party’s legislative priorities over the finish line on Capitol Hill, according to a new poll.In a Quinnipiac University poll published on Thursday and taken 11-15 November, just 36 per cent of US adults said that Mr Biden was doing a good job as president. Fifty-three per cent said they disapproved of his job performance.The poll broke down Mr Biden’s handling of specific issues for respondents and asked their opinion of the president’s management of each one...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Biden is telling allies he'll run in 2024 but one Democratic donor said many are just 'praying that Trump runs,' report says

President Joe Biden says he's running for reelection in 2024 despite his sinking approval ratings. One Democratic donor told The Washington Post he thinks any Democrat could beat Donald Trump. Trump has not officially announced a 2024 campaign but has teased it multiple times. President Joe Biden is telling people...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
IRS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Big Oil is finally exercising restraint and Biden is pissed

This week, the Najah's Desert Oasis gas station in southeastern California put up a sign of the times. It read: $6.39 for regular. This remote gas pump isn't your average fuelling station, to be sure, and even at the best of times, it has the highest gas prices in the country. But breaking the $6 mark is a monumental occasion, even for Najah's. In California as a whole, the average gas prices are a painful and record-breaking $4.68 per gallon, and the nationwide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is now $3.41 - a whopping $1.29 more than just a year ago. Indeed, inflation rates across the country are at a 31-year high, and Americans are really feeling the squeeze, and many are casting about who to blame for the hardship.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

Republican voters don’t like heresy in the church of Trump

With the first 2024 primary contests just over two years away, Republican hopefuls are already starting their jockeying in the media in case former president Donald Trump decides not to run. On Sunday, two such would-be candidates, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, appeared on CBS’s “Face the Nation” and “Fox News Sunday,” respectively. But both interviews only cemented the case that, even if Trump doesn’t run, his hold on the Republican Party will remain as tight as ever.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

391K+
Followers
46K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy