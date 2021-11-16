Have a Tip?

Triller is launching a funding program that will provide Black creators posting on the app $2,000 in cash and $2,000 in company equity per month. Participating creators, who can sign onto one-year contracts with the social platform that begin on Jan. 1, will need to post eight videos to Triller per month and eight different posts with references to Triller on any other social platform, according to an individual with knowledge of the contracts. The videos need to be at least 30 seconds long for lifestyle content, while dance videos can be shorter at 15 seconds. The equity will be provided to creators in the form of standardized service provider units, which convert to stock warrants in TrillerNet, which is planning to go public.
Comments / 0