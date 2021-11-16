Shodair Children’s Hospital has received a $500,000 donation for its new facility

Shodair Children’s Hospital has received a $500,000 gift from Terry and Patt Payne to support their new facility that aims to improve care and services.

The donation comes as part of a $66 million initiative at Shodair to provide access for all Montana families who require the unique, broad spectrum of behavioral health and genetics services the organization provides. Shodair says the new construction will produce nearly 131,000 square feet of classroom space, recreational space, family meeting space, a new pool, and private bedrooms with attached restrooms for all inpatient residential and acute care programs. The space was intentionally designed with input from former patients and their families and aims to provide a safe, hopeful, flexible, and healing environment. The project is estimated for completion at the end of 2022.

“We are so grateful to Terry and Patt for their generosity toward our capital campaign,” said Craig Aasved, Shodair’s Chief Executive Officer. “This is the kind of support we need from the community for one of the greatest projects in the 125-year history of Shodair Children’s Hospital. The value of their passion and belief in our vision is immeasurable as we move this fundraising effort forward.”

Terry Payne is a longtime resident and businessperson in the Missoula area who founded Terry Payne & Company in 1972 after graduating from the University of Montana. In 2001, he formed Payne Financial Group, which developed into PayneWest Insurance.

“Patt and I have always been advocates for education and building healthy communities,” said Mr. Payne. “We believe Shodair to be a model for both health and education and are grateful to be involved with this initiative. The needs and challenges facing these young people today is profound. We are happy to invest in Shodair, which has a long history of improving the lives of Montana children.”

Payne said he hopes their contribution will encourage others to consider making their own because the non-profit organization has a trusted reputation across Montana and beyond. “Shodair’s mission is critical to the positive development of Montana’s society,” he said.

“The Paynes are first-time donors, and they could not have selected a better time to support Shodair Children’s Hospital,” said Dr. John Cech, President of Carroll College, who along with Seth Bodnar, President of University of Montana, and Dr. Waded Cruzado, President of Montana State University, serve as honorary co-chairs for the campaign. “We recently launched the campaign with Hope Takes Flight, an on-site and virtual introduction to the urgent needs Shodair has, the new construction being undertaken, and the people making it all happen. Terry and Patt Payne are two of those people.”

Scheduled tours are available at Shodair’s main campus in Helena by calling 406.444.7560.