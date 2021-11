Starbucks is getting into the holiday spirit with a one-day-only offer: Buy any special holiday or fall drink, and get a limited-edition reusable cup in exchange. The offer is available at all participating Starbucks locations only on Nov. 18. Customers can order their beverages in-store, on the app or through UberEats to get the reusable red cup, which is made with 50% recycled materials and features a red background adorned with shimmering ribbon across a starry sky.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO