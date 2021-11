Zac Stacy is found and jailed 24 hours after a video showing him beating his ex-girlfriend goes viral. Now, his ex wants more charges against the former NFL player. Yesterday, a graphic video surfaced of former NFL RB Zac Stacy brutally beating his ex-girlfriend. The video showed Stacy yanking her up and repeatedly punching her before slamming her headfirst into a television set. The saddest part in all of this was the fact it happened in front of their 5-year-old son.

