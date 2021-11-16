ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Line 5 shutdown case will remain in federal court, judge rules

By Garret Ellison
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Litigation between Canadian giant Enbridge and the state of Michigan over the potential closure of the Line 5 oil pipeline will remain in federal court. In a Tuesday, Nov. 16 ruling, U.S. District Judge Janet Neff denied the state’s motion to return the case to Ingham County,...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Federal judge refuses to block health care vaccination rule in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A federal judge has quickly rejected Florida’s request to block a Biden administration requirement that workers at hospitals, nursing homes and other health-care providers be vaccinated against COVID-19. U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers issued an 11-page order Saturday denying a motion by Attorney General Ashley Moody for a preliminary injunction or temporary restraining order against the federal rule. Moody’s office filed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging the rule and sought an injunction or temporary restraining order before the vaccination requirement takes effect Dec. 6.
FLORIDA STATE
Kankakee Daily Journal

State Supreme Court rules on pair of gun cases

SPRINGFIELD – In its latest round of opinions Thursday, the Illinois Supreme Court upheld a Village of Deerfield assault weapons ban and restored a Putnam County man’s right to a Firearm Owners Identification card over the objections of the Illinois State Police. The decision in the Deerfield case was split...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KCCI.com

Federal judge rules against Biden administration over pandemic aid use

DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge has handed Gov. Kim Reynolds a victory in her lawsuit against the Biden administration over the use of pandemic aid. The district court judge in Alabama ruled on Monday in favor of 13 states suing the Biden administration over an unclear provision of the American Rescue Plan Act that attempts to prohibit states from cutting taxes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Michigan Industry
Ingham County, MI
Business
County
Ingham County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Ingham County, MI
Government
Elkhart Truth

Federal judge rules in favor of states fighting ARPA ‘tax mandate’

(The Center Square) – The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama ruled in favor of 13 states that challenged an American Rescue Plan Act provision prohibiting states from using the federal funding to enact tax cuts. “The Biden Administration was trying to punish fiscally responsible states like...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsbug.info

Federal judge asked to halt filling of Lake Superior Court judicial vacancy

HAMMOND — The search for a new Lake Superior Court judge may be halted before it even really gets started. Attorneys representing the city of Hammond and Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. filed documents in federal court Friday seeking a preliminary injunction to prevent the Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission from continuing to take steps toward filling the vacancy caused by the Oct. 19 death of Judge Diane Boswell.
HAMMOND, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Justin Trudeau
WGN TV

Federal judge rules in favor of United Airlines vaccine mandate

CHICAGO — A federal judge in Texas has ruled that United Airlines can enforce its COVID-19 mandate. The Hill reports that U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman said that the six United employees who sued to stop the mandate did not establish how they would suffer “imminent, irreparable harm” if the order were temporarily lifted.
CHICAGO, IL
abc27 News

Rittenhouse verdict puts Biden in difficult political spot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A difficult political atmosphere for President Joe Biden may have become even more treacherous with the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. Biden was already facing sliding poll numbers with an electorate worn down by the coronavirus pandemic and increasing inflation. Now, the president finds himself caught between outraged Democrats — some of […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

After Her Family and Pets Were Threatened, She 'Ascertained' the Election

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Friday, November 20, four leading members of the House of Representatives and 41 senators sent letters to GSA Administrator Emily Murphy expressing concern that she had yet to ascertain President-elect Joe Biden as the winner, almost two weeks after news outlets called the race for him. Ascertainment, the letters said, were critical for federal departments and agencies to openly share information with the transition team, especially classified information.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Courts Of Michigan#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Pipelines#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Enbridge
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Virginia Mercury

House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Democrats united around a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill on Friday, sending the major plank of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda to the Senate. Democratic leaders in the House heralded the 220-213 near party-line vote on the so-called Build Back Better bill, touting its provisions on child care, education, health care, taxes […] The post House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KREX

House OKs $2T social, climate bill in Biden win; Senate next

WASHINGTON (AP) — A fractious House handed President Joe Biden a marquee victory Friday by approving a roughly $2 trillion social and environment bill, as Democrats cast aside disputes that for months had stalled the measure and hampered efforts to sell their priorities to voters. Lawmakers approved the legislation 220-213 as every Democrat but one backed […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Top US Republican delays vote on Biden agenda with nine-hour rant

House Democrats postponed to Friday a vote on US President Joe Biden's historic package of social welfare reforms as the leader of the minority Republicans' nine-hour speech drew mockery and frustrated their efforts. Kevin McCarthy was supposed to talk for one minute ahead of a Thursday evening vote in the lower chamber of Congress to advance the $1.8 trillion Build Back Better Act as he took the floor just after 8:30 pm (0130 GMT). But he stopped speaking at about 05:10 am (1010 GMT) after tackling everything from Biden's spending to the Afghanistan withdrawal, travel to Europe, Elon Musk, Abraham Lincoln, the Hallmark Channel, the Nobel Peace Prize and the artwork hanging in his office. Unlike the Senate, the House doesn't have a "filibuster" that allows the minority to scupper legislation by talking for hours, and the vote was merely postponed until 8:00 am.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy