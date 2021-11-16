Las Vegas Raiders: 3 defensive takeaways from 2021 Week 10

The Las Vegas Raiders spent the week grappling with grief and guilt, which certainly puts into perspective a few bad decisions and high throws and ragged red-zone play. The Raiders lost to the New York Giants on Sunday, 23-16, for all of those reasons. Maybe the horrific car crash caused by former Las Vegas receiver Henry Ruggs III early Tuesday, which claimed the life of a young woman, really had nothing to do with the team's underwhelming offensive performance, as the Raiders all insisted. The NFL prizes compartmentalization and an ability to block outside noise. Still, quarterback Derek Carr knew that was going to be difficult. And now the Raiders, 5-3 after a 3-0 start in September, somehow have to piece together a season that has already been riven by shock and loss from the kinds of transgressions that even the most well-adjusted and counseled would have trouble processing without an opposing defense bearing down on them.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO