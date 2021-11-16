ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Tech Tuesday: A look at innovations in electric vehicles and ways to create meat alternatives

 5 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Tech Tuesday, and this week we’re looking at the latest in electric vehicle innovation and new ways to create meat alternatives.

Ford is teaming up with Purdue University to cut down on the time it takes to charge electric vehicles.

Researchers from both groups are working to develop a new charging station cable.

One Ford employee says today’s chargers are limited in how quickly they can charge an EV’s battery due to the danger of overheating.

Now, Purdue researchers are focusing on an alternative cooling method by designing a charging cable that can deliver an increased current.

The goal is to make it easier for people to transition to EVs with seamless recharging.

And speaking of electric vehicles according to Kelley Blue Book data, electric vehicle sales are up 200% year over year.

AAA says with the technology improving electric vehicles can go farther on a charge, and hybrids now come in SUVs, for example

“There are so many more options on the market these days that, in addition to the higher gas prices and the environmental benefits people are considering them because they just make sense for some families,” said Doug Shupe, a AAA Spokesperson.

The demand for gas is up more than ever and AAA doesn’t anticipate this demand decreasing anytime soon.


How do you feel about eating steak, but from a 3D printer?

A 3D printed beef substitute was rolled out in Israel, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK.
It’s a mix of soy and pea protein, chickpeas, beetroot, nutritional yeasts and coconut fat.

Their larger cuts of alternative meat are more complicated to produce and still evolving.

“This is the holy grail of alternative meat. This is the first time that a company can launch whole cut meat alternative into the market that behaves exactly like meat,” said Adam Lahav, co-founder of Redefine Meat.

The company plans to build five factories across Israel, Europe, the united states and Asia in the coming few years.

