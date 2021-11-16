ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AAA: Thanksgiving travel almost back to pre-pandemic levels

 5 days ago
People are still planning to travel for Thanksgiving, according to recent stats from AAA. "AAA predicts that 53.4 million people nationwide will be traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday," said Shawn Steward. "That's...

johnnyjet.com

Warning To Travelers With CLEAR, TSA PreCheck and Elite Status

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. For the past several months, I’ve been really pushing CLEAR, TSA PreCheck and elite status. Just one of these memberships can drastically reduce your wait times at the airport. That’s always been important but never more so than during a pandemic since most people are trying to avoid crowds.
Best Life

This Popular Airline Will Cut All Flights to 2 Major Airports, Starting Jan. 4

Air travel is finally picking back up again after the COVID pandemic effectively halted most passengers' travel plans. But now travelers are facing new challenges, including canceled flights. Both Southwest and American Airlines each made nearly 2,000 last-minute flight cancellations in the last few months, stranding people in airports across the country. And it's no longer just certain flights getting cut because of weather and staffing shortages: Many airlines are taking this time to restructure their service on a larger scale, pulling entire flight routes from cities. In fact, one popular airline just announced that it is permanently cutting all of its flights to two of the biggest airports in the U.S. soon. Read on to find out if your travel could be affected next year.
Best Life

Never Ask for This One Favor on a Plane, Flight Attendants Warn

Over the last year and a half, it's safe to say that air travel has hit some serious turbulence. But throughout the ups and downs of the pandemic, flight attendants have kept their heads high. Whether they're bringing a cart full of snacks to each row or explaining the mask policy, flight attendants work hard to ease their passengers' stress, no matter what challenges arise along the way. But regardless of how much you rely on flight attendants when traveling, they can't say yes to every question you ask. In fact, there's one particular task that flight attendants can't help you with, even though you probably expect them to. Read on to find out the one favor you should never ask a flight attendant.
fox5dc.com

New COVID-19 travel rules in place ahead of holidays

WASHINGTON - If you're booking a flight for the holidays there are new COVID-19 safety rules in place that could affect your travel plans. Beginning Nov. 8, foreign, non-immigrant adults traveling to the United States will need to be fully vaccinated, with only limited exceptions, and all travelers will need to be coronavirus tested before boarding a plane to the U.S.
Thrillist

These Are the Thanksgiving Foods You Can Bring Through TSA According to Travel Experts

With Thanksgiving just weeks away, you've probably got visions of turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, and pie dancing in your head. Don't even get us started on that Turkey Day-leftover-sandwich the next day. If you're flying to be with family or friends this year, which millions of people are expected to be doing, you'll need to be mindful of TSA rules when traveling with leftovers. Some foods are okay to toss in your carry-on luggage, but others will have to be checked.
abc27 News

Holiday travel: The pros and cons of booking now

(NerdWallet) – For the thousands of travelers who intended to fly on Southwest Airlines during Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day weekend — but instead had their flights canceled — no amount of advance planning could have guaranteed a smooth arrival. Instead, even the most proactive planners were left scrambling to book last-minute flights on other airlines. […]
KGO

TSA 'confident' about handling Thanksgiving rush with travel volumes expected to reach 2019 levels

The Transportation Security Administration is preparing for a busy Thanksgiving travel period as millions of people are expected to take to the skies for the holiday. The TSA expects the Sunday after Thanksgiving to be the busiest travel day of the year, with an estimated 2.4 million passengers. It expects up to 2.1 million passengers the two days before Thanksgiving and the Monday after.
northeastern.edu

Brace for Thanksgiving holiday travel turbulence

Eager to hit the road and reconnect with friends and family in-person this Thanksgiving after last year’s COVID-19 precautions meant celebrating the holidays at home?. A surge in holiday travel plans—combined with the recent opening of U.S. borders to fully vaccinated international travelers—means roads and airports will be more crowded. Add in a forecast for stormy weather along much of the East Coast and holiday travel looks downright turbulent.
CBS New York

TSA Confident Start Of Federal COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Will Not Impact Staffing During Thanksgiving Travel Period

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The number of people traveling through U.S. airports this weekend has already reached levels not seen since before the pandemic. And with a vaccine mandate for federal workers starting Monday, there’s concern the Transportation Security Administration could struggle to stay fully staffed for the holiday travel rush, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported. The TSA said Sunday it does not anticipate the mandate will impact the agency’s operations as it has been preparing for this for months. “I don’t think they should expect chaos. We work very closely with the airlines, with the airports. We have travel projections for the coming...
CBS Philly

Philadelphia International Airport Officials Encouraging Travelers To Arrive Early As Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Starts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia International Airport is preparing for the Thanksgiving holiday travel season which kicks off on Friday. Airport officials are encouraging travelers to arrive early. They say you should be at the airport at least three hours before your scheduled flight. Face masks are also required for all passengers over the age of 2 and must be worn both inside the airport and on all planes. Parking is in tight supply, with on-site garages at capacity, and the airport’s economy lot closed. You’re encouraged to use offsite parking, public transportation or get a ride. If you will be picking someone up at the airport, you are urged to use the cell phone waiting lot. More than 848,000 people are expected to pass through the airport from Friday through the end of November.
