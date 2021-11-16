Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Starting Tuesday

Maybe they thought the game started at 7:30 mountain time? Final Score: 4-2 Red Wings. In my head, the Detroit Red Wings are a team that Edmonton needs to beat more often than not — it makes sense when you think about it logically — but I’ve also been an Oilers fan my entire life so I know how often ‘gimme’ games can end up as frustrating losses. If our boys were going to keep the good times rolling and extend the winning streak to five, they needed to make sure they were not looking ahead at Boston nor overestimating what the Red Wings are capable of doing if given the chance. Regardless of where they’ll finish in the standings, this Detroit team has players that can score in bunches, and that always means trouble if you’re not ready. They may have been playing its third game in four nights but the first two matchups in that stretch were both wins, which told me it would take a solid road game from the Oilers if they were planning to cash two points. And as we saw, the Red Wings were all over the Oilers early in this hockey game, and the only reason that they didn’t find themselves down by more than a single goal was because of Stuart Skinner. Frankly, that first period was about as sloppy as we’ve seen in quite some time and I remember thinking that they had better get going or this thing was going to turn into a disaster.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO