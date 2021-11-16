ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Starting Tuesday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Koskinen will protect the road goal Tuesday versus the Jets. Koskinen...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Already “All-In” On 2021-22 Season After Quick Start

A line from the latest column in The Athletic by Allan Mitchell is interesting. He writes, “This team is very close to balance, and Holland has moved all-in on the season so deadline improvement will happen if the Oilers are heading to the playoffs.” It’s an intriguing statement because the Oilers are off to a tremendous start at 9-1, have banked a ton of points, and look to not only be a playoff team but a contender for the Western Conference Title.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ Hot Start Makes Them Pacific Division Favourites

The Edmonton Oilers started the 2021-22 season off on the right foot with a 9-1-0 record through their first 10 games played. Despite the new faces and new look lines, the team has transitioned smoothly to begin the season, even after losing their starting goaltender Mike Smith to injury in the third game of the season. The Oilers sit atop of the Pacific Division, one point clear of the Calgary Flames with a game in hand (at the time of this writing). Edmonton appears to be the team to beat in the Pacific Division despite many people having the Vegas Golden Knights pegged to finish in first place.
NHL
FOX Sports

Edmonton Oilers to visit Detroit Red Wings Tuesday

Edmonton Oilers (9-1-0, first in the Pacific) vs. Detroit Red Wings (6-5-2, third in the Atlantic) LINE: Red Wings +153, Oilers -184; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Edmonton Oilers. Detroit finished 19-27-10 overall with a 12-11-5 record at home in the 2020-21 season. The...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ Tyson Barrie Rebounding From Slow Start

When the Edmonton Oilers are off to franchise record-setting start, and their pair of superstars are scoring like almost no players ever have, it overshadows everything else. That might be both a blessing and a curse for Tyson Barrie. When the veteran blueliner was mostly ineffective in the Oilers’ first few games, nobody was concerned. Likewise, now that he’s picked up his game, no one has really noticed.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikko Koskinen
Sportsnet.ca

Another slow start dooms Oilers in Detroit against Red Wings

So, all those coaches for all those years were right all along. It turns out you CAN’T play 20 minutes and win a hockey game. Goalie Stuart Skinner was fantastic, give or take a puck-handling error that ended up in his own net, but his Edmonton Oilers teammates were not close to worthy of the two points Tuesday in Detroit, thoroughly outplayed for the opening 40 minutes in a 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Oilers, Flames both favourites on busy Tuesday night in NHL

The Edmonton Oilers will be looking to extend their current win streak to five games when they open a five-game road trip in Detroit on Tuesday night as -175 favourites on the NHL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Edmonton hits the road after beating the visiting New York Rangers...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Koskinen’s ‘First Goal Reputation’ Will Lead to Exit from Oilers

Unfortunately for goaltender Mikko Koskinen, no matter how well he plays as a member of the Edmonton Oilers down the stretch this season, he’s being haunted by a reputation he’s likely never going to shake — at least not as a member of this team. It’s almost unfair when you consider how well Koskinen has played. His numbers aren’t terrible and his record this season is strong considering the Oilers have hung him out to dry and let the opposition pepper shots in his direction. Despite 30-some strong saves on any given night, it’s the one bad miss everyone repeatedly talks about.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Jets small home underdogs against Oilers on Tuesday NHL odds

An all-Canadian clash will highlight the NHL's betting slate on Tuesday as the Winnipeg Jets play host to Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and the Edmonton Oilers as small -105 home underdogs on the NHL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Winnipeg has produced steady results in the early going this...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers
oilersnation.com

GDB 11.0 Wrap Up: A brutal start sinks the ship as Oilers fall 4-2 in Detroit

Maybe they thought the game started at 7:30 mountain time? Final Score: 4-2 Red Wings. In my head, the Detroit Red Wings are a team that Edmonton needs to beat more often than not — it makes sense when you think about it logically — but I’ve also been an Oilers fan my entire life so I know how often ‘gimme’ games can end up as frustrating losses. If our boys were going to keep the good times rolling and extend the winning streak to five, they needed to make sure they were not looking ahead at Boston nor overestimating what the Red Wings are capable of doing if given the chance. Regardless of where they’ll finish in the standings, this Detroit team has players that can score in bunches, and that always means trouble if you’re not ready. They may have been playing its third game in four nights but the first two matchups in that stretch were both wins, which told me it would take a solid road game from the Oilers if they were planning to cash two points. And as we saw, the Red Wings were all over the Oilers early in this hockey game, and the only reason that they didn’t find themselves down by more than a single goal was because of Stuart Skinner. Frankly, that first period was about as sloppy as we’ve seen in quite some time and I remember thinking that they had better get going or this thing was going to turn into a disaster.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Adin Hill: Starting Tuesday

Hill will be in goal for Tuesday's road clash with Calgary, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports. Hill is stuck in a three-game losing streak during which he's registered a 4.59 GAA and .847 save percentage. A matchup with the Flames, who are scoring 3.64 goals per game, is not exactly a prime matchup for the 25-year-old netminder to get back on track.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Stuart Skinner: Starting in Motown

Skinner will start Tuesday's game in Detroit. The 23-year-old will be making his season debut and second career NHL start. Skinner was solid in two starts with AHL Bakersfield this year, stopping 53 of 56 shots and winning both. The Oilers will hope for similar strong play against a Detroit club that's actually been decent offensively and ranks 14th with 3.00 average goals for across 13 games.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Blues' Jordan Binnington: Starting Tuesday

Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll start Tuesday in Winnipeg, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. After starting the season a perfect 4-0-0, Binnington has struggled to the tune of a 1-2-1 record over his last four. However, his recent turn of fortune is probably a little misleading given he's still posted a very tidy .930 save percentage and 2.28 GAA during that span. The Jets, meanwhile, are 6-2-2 over their last 10 and sit ninth in the NHL with 36 goals for.
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Spencer Knight: Starting Tuesday

Knight will start against the Devils on Tuesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. Despite emerging victorious in two of his last three starts, Knight hasn't been great, allowing 10 goals on 79 shots during that span. Fortunately for fantasy managers, the Devils are second last in the Eastern Conference with an average of 2.50 goals for, so Knight should have a good shot at a win Tuesday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' John Gibson: Starting Tuesday

Gibson will protect the road goal Tuesday versus the Canucks, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports. Gibson has impressed with a 2.40 GAA and a .923 save percentage through nine games. The 28-year-old looks to be back on track after three rough seasons, so he should continue to hold the No. 1 job in net for the Ducks.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Jaroslav Halak: Starting Tuesday

Halak was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll start Tuesday's game against visiting Anaheim, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports. Halak has played sparingly behind Thatcher Demko, but he's been decent in two starts, turning aside 44 of 48 shots. Halak will face a Ducks squad that's been surprisingly productive and ranks sixth in the Western Conference with an average of 3.23 goals for this season.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy