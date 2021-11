Eller (undisclosed) is questionable to play Tuesday in Anaheim, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. While the specifics of his injury remain a mystery, it sounds like Eller will be a game-time decision Tuesday. The veteran forward has eight points in 15 games this season and is currently riding a three-game point streak. If he's unable to play, Garrett Pilon, who was recalled from AHL Hershey on Monday, will likely suit up in his place.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO