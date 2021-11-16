Ravens' Derek Wolfe: Staying on IR for season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — DeShon Elliott is out for the year after the Raven’s overtime win on Sunday. This is the third season-ending injury in four seasons for Elliott. Harbaugh said that starting safety DeShon Elliott has a torn pec and a torn biceps. He’s expected to be done for season. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) November 7, 2021 According to head coach John Harbaugh, Elliott has a torn pectoral and torn biceps, which means he is likely done for the year. He had six total tackles and two tackles for loss in Sunday’s win. "That's a major loss for us." Coach Harbaugh on DeShon Elliott: pic.twitter.com/yuT3OugXkY — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 7, 2021

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO