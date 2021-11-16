Timberwolves' Naz Reid: May return Wednesday

All was right in the world Tuesday evening as two of college basketball’s greatest powers collided in Madison Square Garden to kick off the 2021 season. The Kentucky Wildcats suited up against the Duke Blue Devils for the second and final game of this year’s Champions Classic. The Garden was full of former players, celebrities and both fan bases that traveled to watch their team. While the score was tight for most of the game, Duke inevitably edged ahead of Kentucky due to simply being more efficient inside and out-shooting the Wildcats at the free-throw line. The Blue Devils took the decision, 79-71, in a hard fought season-opener.

BASKETBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO