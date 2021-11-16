ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Timberwolves' Naz Reid: May return Wednesday

 5 days ago

Reid (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the...

Minnesota rules out Naz Reid (foot) for Monday game against Phoenix

The Minnesota Timberwolves have ruled out center Naz Reid (right foot soreness) for Monday's game against the Phoenix Suns. The big man will miss his first game of the season while he deals with soreness in his right foot. Jaden McDaniels, who has a $4,000 salary on FanDuel, could see extra run behind Karl-Anthony Towns with Reid sidelined and is projected for 19.9 fantasy points in tonight's contest.
NBA
Naz Reid (foot) active for Minnesota's Wednesday matchup

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (foot) is available for Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Reid will be active against the Kings after a one-game absence with right foot soreness. In a matchup against a Sacramento unit ranked 21st in defensive rating, our models project Reid to score 21.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $4,400.
NBA
Lakers LeBron James Is Ejected After Scuffle with Isaiah Stewart [Video]

During the beginning of the third quarter, LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas got tangled up during a boxout. James threw an in adverted elbow to get away from Stewart, but it landed squarely around Stewart's eye. As blood was streaming down Stewart's face he had to be separated multiple times to avoid starting a fight with the Lakers. James was ejected after a flagrant-2 foul, and Stewart obviously was sent to the locker room too.
NBA
Look: Photo Of LeBron James During Fight Goes Viral

A photo of LeBron James watching the fight between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons is going viral on social media. Tensions boiled over for the Lakers and the Pistons on Sunday evening and LeBron was right in the mix of things. James was ejected from the contest...
NBA
State
Minnesota State
Dwyane Wade’s emphatic one-word reaction to verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered a one-word endorsement of the criticism directed at the not guilty verdict in the controversial trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide as well as four additional felony charges stemming from protests over police brutality that took place in Kenosha, Wis. in August 2020.
NBA
Cavs forward Isaac Okoro expected to return Wednesday against the Washington Wizards

On Tuesday, Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff disclosed to the media that he expects sophomore forward Isaac Okoro to play barring anything unforeseen in his recovery from a nagging hamstring injury. Okoro, who has missed the majority of Cleveland’s season, is averaging 7.0, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.5...
NBA
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro (hamstring) could return Wednesday

Cleveland Cavaliers small forward Isaac Okoro (left hamstring) will play Wednesday versus the Washington Wizards if "everything goes well" in shootaround and pregame warmups, per head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. What It Means:. Okoro missed the last seven contests. He averaged 27.0 minutes over the first four games and his return...
NBA
Rockets' Kevin Porter: May play Wednesday

Coach Stephen Silas said Porter (thigh) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, but the coach is "hopeful" the point guard will be able to play Wednesday against the Pistons, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports. Porter is dealing with a thigh bruise that forced him out of Sunday's...
NBA
Person
Naz Reid
Magic's Wendell Carter: Will not return Wednesday

Carter (eye) will miss the remainder of Wednesday's matchup against the Nets. Carter suffered an eye abrasion in the third quarter of Wednesday's contest and will not return. The young center's next chance to return to the court will be Saturday against the Wizards.
NBA
Isaac Okoro could return by Wednesday for Cavaliers

Second-year Cavaliers wing Isaac Okoro continues to recover from the strained left hamstring that has caused him to sit for seven straight games. Provided he continues trending in the right direction, a source tells Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com that Okoro could be in line for a return as soon as Wednesay against the Wizards.
NBA
Sabres' Will Butcher: Returns to practice Wednesday

Butcher -- who was sidelined against Washington on Monday with an undisclosed injury -- took part in Wednesday's practice session, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Butcher has just two assists in 10 games for the Sabres this year, so few fantasy players are likely to be impacted by his potential absence. Even if the Wisconsin native does rejoin the lineup versus Edmonton on Friday, he figures to be a low-end fantasy target the rest of the way. In the meantime, Christian Wolanin figures to continue deputizing on the blue line.
NHL
Orlando's Wendell Carter Jr. (eye) will not return on Wednesday

Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. (eye) will not return to Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Carter Jr. suffered a left eye abrasion and has been ruled out for the rest of Wednesday's game against the Nets. Carter Jr. will finish Wednesday's game with 9 points, 5 rebounds, and...
NBA
#Timberwolves
Rockets' Danuel House: Practices, could return Wednesday

Rockets head coach Stephen Silas said House (foot) turned in a good practice Tuesday and could return to action Wednesday against the Pistons, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports. The Rockets will likely reassess House following Wednesday's morning shootaround before updating his status. The reserve forward has missed...
NBA
Wednesday Headlines: Wildcat Basketball Returns Edition

All was right in the world Tuesday evening as two of college basketball’s greatest powers collided in Madison Square Garden to kick off the 2021 season. The Kentucky Wildcats suited up against the Duke Blue Devils for the second and final game of this year’s Champions Classic. The Garden was full of former players, celebrities and both fan bases that traveled to watch their team. While the score was tight for most of the game, Duke inevitably edged ahead of Kentucky due to simply being more efficient inside and out-shooting the Wildcats at the free-throw line. The Blue Devils took the decision, 79-71, in a hard fought season-opener.
BASKETBALL
Deandre Ayton Returns Tonight Against Timberwolves

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams confirmed that starting center Deandre Ayton would return from his five-game absence tonight. Ayton has been out since November 4 with a leg injury but will be back in action against the Minnesota Timberwolves. https://twitter.com/GeraldBourguet/status/1460389434742902786. Through six games, the former first overall selection is...
NBA
FLYERS HAYES MAY PLAY WEDNESDAY, ELLIS STILL IFFY

Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis was out for the seventh straight game with a lower-body injury. Coach Alain Vigneault said he hoped Ellis would practice with the team today, but now doesn’t think he will. Forward Kevin Hayes, who is recovering from abdominal surgery and hasn’t played yet isn’t likely to...
NHL
Josh Okogie (back) questionable for Timberwolves Wednesday night

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie is considered questionable to play Wednesday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Okogie is dealing with back spasms. They're not thought to be too serious, but nevertheless, the ailment could keep him out of Wednesday's tilt. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Should Okogie sit, Taurean Prince would be in line for added minutes on the wing.
NBA
Cardinals' David Wells: May not return Sunday

Wells (hand) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Wells injured his hand in the first quarter Sunday. If he's unable to return, Zach Ertz and Darrell Daniels will be Arizona's only active tight ends for the remainder of Week 9.
NFL

