Timberwolves' Naz Reid: May return Wednesday

Butcher -- who was sidelined against Washington on Monday with an undisclosed injury -- took part in Wednesday's practice session, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Butcher has just two assists in 10 games for the Sabres this year, so few fantasy players are likely to be impacted by his potential absence. Even if the Wisconsin native does rejoin the lineup versus Edmonton on Friday, he figures to be a low-end fantasy target the rest of the way. In the meantime, Christian Wolanin figures to continue deputizing on the blue line.
