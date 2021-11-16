ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Throwback Photos of Serena, Venus, and Richard Williams Show How Far They've Come

By Amanda Prahl
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The new movie King Richard offers a behind-the-scenes look at the origins of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, as well as the coach who helped them achieve their dreams...

Hello Magazine

Serena Williams leaves fans speechless in gorgeous fitted dress

Serena Williams sent her fans into a tailspin by posing inside her incredible home in a curve-hugging dress. The tennis star looked beautiful as she confidently stood with her hand on her hip while highlighting her hourglass figure in the form-fitting frock, which featured long sleeves and hit just above her knee.
IndieWire

Will Smith Gave Money to ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars After Warners Shifted to Day-and-Date

“King Richard” star and Oscar contender Will Smith opened up his wallet for his cast members amid a reported $40-million payday, The Hollywood Reporter says. Smith produces and stars in the film as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and per reports, after WarnerMedia shifted its Warner Bros. slate to day-and-date for 2021, he opted to give money to his fellow co-stars. The idea was to compensate the actors for lost theatrical returns. “Smith enjoyed a hefty payday — according to reports, as much as $40 million — and then personally wrote checks to the cast which includes Saniyya Sidney...
firstsportz.com

Video of Serena Williams’ father Richard Williams teaching Olympia to ride a bicycle goes viral

Born in 1942, Richard Dove Williams Jr is a tennis coach, and father of Venus and Serena Williams, known popularly as the Williams Sisters. Richard was instrumental in the sporting careers of his daughters, who were both ranked no. 1 in the world. The duo has a raked in 30 grand slam singles titles (Serena: 23 Venus:7) 14 doubles titles (paired together, unbeaten in finals), and 4 mixed doubles titles (2 each).
Footwear News

Serena Williams Pops in the Brightest Crop Top & Mini Skirt With Glittering Heels on ‘Kimmel’

Serena Williams brightened up her fall style with a surprisingly summery look on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last week. The tennis pro sat down with the talk show host to discuss the upcoming film “King Richard” in bold attire. For the occasion, Williams modeled a new look from Versace’s fall ’21 collection that teamed a bright red crop top with a coordinating belted mini skirt. On her feet, the athlete added a glittering touch to her look with her choice of sandals. The square-toe silhouette featured dual crystal-coated straps and a tall stiletto heel. Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and...
Popculture

Venus and Serena Williams Open up About Seeing Their Late Sister Yetunde Portrayed in 'King Richard'

King Richard will hit theaters and HBO Max on Friday. The film, which is about Venus and Serena Williams, takes a look at their entire family, including their older sister Yetunde Price who was murdered in 2003. The Williams family appeared on the Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk to discuss the film and reacted to seeing Price being portrayed by actress Mikayla LaShae Bartholomew.
firstsportz.com

“Worst two hours of my life” Will Smith on having to wait for Venus and Serena’s reactions on King Richard

Famed Hollywood actor Will Smith plays Richard Williams, father and ex-coach of Serena and Venus Williams in the upcoming movie King Richard. The film covers the journey of the Williams sisters when they were young, under the watchful guidance of their father. Richard Williams introduced his daughters to tennis at the age of four, and groomed them both to be world no. 1, multiple grand slam winners, and Olympic champions.
Radar Online.com

Serena & Venus Williams' Father Is 'Incapacitated’ & Being Cared For By His 'Criminal' Son, As 'King Richard' Movie Starring Will Smith Premieres

Serena and Venus Williams' legendary tennis coach father has seen better days. Despite the fact that Richards Williams is being portrayed in a huge movie starring two-time Academy Award winner Will Smith, the 79-year-old patriarch is reportedly "incapacitated" at the moment and is being cared for by his wayward son.
The Hollywood Reporter

Venus and Serena Williams Stop By ‘King Richard’ Premiere as Cast Talks Portraying “The Truth About This Family”

After five nights of starry events, Hollywood’s AFI Fest closed out on Sunday with the premiere of Warner Bros.’ King Richard, plus two very special guests — the film’s subjects, Venus and Serena Williams. The sisters — who are both executive producers on the story of their journey to tennis stardom, fueled by father Richard and his extensive plans for their careers — walked the red carpet alongside Saniyya Sidney, who plays a young Venus, and Demi Singleton, who plays a young Serena, as the cast reflected on portraying the famous family. “I’ve loved Richard Williams for a lot of years,” Will...
The Independent

Venus and Serena: Watching King Richard was a surreal experience

Serena and Venus Williams described as “surreal” the depiction of their journey to tennis stardom in a major new film featuring Will Smith.Smith stars as Richard Williams who, despite having no background in the sport and very limited financial resources, guided his daughters to unprecedented success.The Williams family has been heavily involved in the development and production of King Richard, which is released on November 19, with Serena and Venus’ sister Isha Price one of the executive producers.I’m SO excited for you to watch the new trailer for #KingRichard starring Will Smith and featuring the song “Be Alive” by...
thefocus.news

What is sisters Venus and Serena Williams' age difference?

New biopic King Richard which looks back on the early days of tennis champions, Venus and Serena Williams’ career when they were coached by their father, Richard Williams, landed on HBO Max on Friday. Following its release, some are curious to know the age difference between sisters Venus and Serena...
Seattle Times

‘King Richard’ review: Will Smith hits the mark as father of tennis champs Venus and Serena Williams

There’s a lovely pair of sounds that you hear throughout “King Richard,” Reinaldo Marcus Green’s endearing film about the upbringing of tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams: a thwock, of a tennis ball perfectly meeting a racket’s strings, and a gasp, from the hardworking athlete swinging that racket. The film is full of tennis matches that feel thrilling, even to viewers who aren’t tennis fans, and those two noises become the jazz of its soundtrack; a constant reminder of the effort and precision required by this sport, and of how satisfying a perfectly placed tennis shot can be.
