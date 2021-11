It had to happen eventually. I knew when I took this job that the day would finally come where I would be on my own in the office at the end of the hallway. That day is this Sunday, as the 7-2 Dallas Cowboys head to Kansas City to take on my Chiefs at 3:25 PM. It seems to be a new day for the Cowboys organization, coming off last season which didn't find many fans overly excited coming into this year. But it's a whole new day 5 hours down I-20 from the Permian Basin at AT & T Stadium. Dak is back and ready for the attack on the field-and his teammates are just as ready. Ah-but they haven't run into the Patrick Mahomes buzz saw yet......

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO