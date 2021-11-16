Horror Highlights: SAINT KOTAR, DEBBIE AND THE DEVIL, THE WILD MAN OF THE NAVIDAD, DYSMORPHIA, SELF ISOLATED

"A force of evil will torment a town." Dark Sky Films has released a new 2021 trailer for this indie horror film originally from 2008 called The Wild Man of the Navidad, made by filmmakers Duane Graves & Justin Meeks. This premiered years ago but is getting a re-release, or so it seems. It is allegedly based on the real-life journals of Dale S. Rogers, a man who, in the 1970s, lived along the banks of the Navidad River in Sublime, Texas - the same area where the original legend of the "Wild Man of the Navidad" surfaced back in the late 1800s. This vintage horror tale debunks history books to tell the harrowing story of a rural Texas community whose residents were terrified for years by a mysterious creature inhabiting the nearby woods. The film stars William McBride, Justin Meeks, Stacy Meeks, Alex Garcia, Bob Wood, Shannon Biggers, and Charles Robertson. It's fun how this trailer plays like a '90s documentary about this town.
