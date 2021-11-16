ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horror Highlights: SAINT KOTAR, DEBBIE AND THE DEVIL, THE WILD MAN OF THE NAVIDAD, DYSMORPHIA, SELF ISOLATED

By Jonathan James
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAINT KOTAR: "In this story-and-choice driven psychological horror detective game, you play as Benedek and Nikolay – two troubled godly men in search for their missing relative in an ancient God-devoted town called Sveti Kotar. Here,an unknown presence preys upon the weak and sways on devil worship and witchcraft. Evidence points...

How To Escape The Lodge In Saint Kotar

The opening puzzle in the spooky point-and-click adventure Saint Kotar finds our protagonist Benedek awakening in a dilapidated lodge with no memory of how he got there, sounds like a good night out. The environment is out of focus as Benedek is practically blind without his glasses. Move the cursor over the floor at Benedek’s feet and hit the left mouse button to pick up his glasses. With Benedek’s vision restored you now have the chance to get a good look at your surroundings, and the lodge isn’t exactly a summer home. Unless you’re a lover of all things spooky and like to have creepy masks on your wall as part of your decor. Benedek has little recollection from the night before and seeks answers from his sister, Viktoria. Take a minute to examine your surroundings and objects in the house. Any interactive objects can be displayed with the right mouse button, afterwards, make your way upstairs.
Horror Highlights: HURT, DO YOU SEE IT?, PEPPERGRASS

GRAVITAS VENTURES ACQUIRES SONNY MALLHI’S SLASHER FILM “HURT”: "Gravitas Ventures, a Red Arrow Studios company, has acquired North American rights to Sonny Mallhi’s horror thriller HURT. The film will be available in theaters and to rent and own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms through Gravitas Ventures on December 10, 2021.
How To Find Doctor Hatur In Saint Kotar

With the investigation into Viktoria’s disappearance well and truly underway, Nikolay and Benedek decide to split up and cover more ground. Nikolay’s scenario takes him towards the lodge in an attempt to find and question Doctor Hatur, who may have a hand in the sinister events surrounding Sveti Kotar. Enter the lodge and examine your surroundings, you’ll notice a bricked-up room on the right side of the lobby which seems mighty suspicious. Approach the reception desk and question the attendant Luka, he’s not very helpful. Luka informs Nikolay that he can’t gain access to Hatur’s room as he must be chosen to go upstairs. However, there’s another way into the bricked-up room, he just doesn’t know-how. Only Mr. Wilde, the owner of the lodge can grant you permission to go upstairs, examine the empty food bowl lying at the reception desk and Luka will let you know that it belongs to the King in Yellow. Luka is unable to tell you more and again refers to Mr. Wilde. Your task now is to find out the identity of the King in Yellow and find Mr. Wilde to gain access to Hatur’s room.
THE WILD MAN OF THE NAVIDAD Arrives on DVD on 12/7 from Dark Sky Films

Dark Sky Films proudly announces December 7th DVD re-release of THE WILD MAN OF THE NAVIDAD. Originally released in 2008, THE WILD MAN OF THE NAVIDAD quickly became a staple tale in the world of horror. Synopsis:. Laced with tension-fueled anxiety and a moody aura, “The Wild Man of the...
dreadxp.com

Saint Kotar Review – Saints and Moon-Crazed Sinners

Fancy a Croatian Vacation? Now that particular rhyme is fresh out of my system, I can get my sacrificial athame sharpened and ready for craving. Time and Time again I always return to the genre of adventure games. Their near-simplicity in movement, gameplay, rich characters, and inventive puzzles often make way for luscious story-telling that twists and coils in the player’s hands. Letting you fill in the gaps of plot with rapid-fire scenery clicking, and inventory mashing has a certain sense of ageless nostalgia and integrity that just feels… Cozy. Saint Kotar definitely evokes that classic, tried-and-true adventure feeling. Complete with aimless wandering, slow-burn mystery, familiar scenery pacing. And back and forth. And back and forth. Who needs fast travel?
Horror Highlights: I LIVE ALONE, ACHOURA, AUTUMN ROAD, REYKA

I LIVE ALONE: "Due for release December 21st 2021 to VOD through Gravitas Ventures, Krsy Fox’s new film ‘I Live Alone’ promises tension, violence, and a huge twist you won’t see coming. Bonnie Aarons is brilliant as the paranoid and reclusive Aunt Len. A woman who has chosen to live...
New Trailer for Vintage Horror Film 'The Wild Man of the Navidad'

"A force of evil will torment a town." Dark Sky Films has released a new 2021 trailer for this indie horror film originally from 2008 called The Wild Man of the Navidad, made by filmmakers Duane Graves & Justin Meeks. This premiered years ago but is getting a re-release, or so it seems. It is allegedly based on the real-life journals of Dale S. Rogers, a man who, in the 1970s, lived along the banks of the Navidad River in Sublime, Texas - the same area where the original legend of the "Wild Man of the Navidad" surfaced back in the late 1800s. This vintage horror tale debunks history books to tell the harrowing story of a rural Texas community whose residents were terrified for years by a mysterious creature inhabiting the nearby woods. The film stars William McBride, Justin Meeks, Stacy Meeks, Alex Garcia, Bob Wood, Shannon Biggers, and Charles Robertson. It's fun how this trailer plays like a '90s documentary about this town.
Review: Mother Nature Gets Delicious Revenge in THE FEAST

Whether films are set or filmed in Wales, the country and its ability to naturally bring eeriness to the screen thanks to its downcast weather have helped bring to life horror staples like The Old Dark House, The Wolf Man, and An American Werewolf in London. More often than not, you can find these titles on lists of the best horror films, and director Lee Haven Jones and writer Roger Williams throw their hat in the ring with a Welsh horror film of their own. The Feast is a parable of greed that acts as a warning of what could come if we don’t end the exploitation of the land. Themes centering on the environment and the climate crisis are ever-increasing in film, and it hits differently through the lens of horror, as it can more freely convey terrifying truths and present the consequences of actions in a violent, bloody way. While it fails its main character in terms of characterization, The Feast is an effective slow burn of intrigue and an engaging tale of supernatural revenge.
Horror Highlights: DEATH VALLEY, Ghostbusters: Afterlife ScARe, THE DARKNESS OF THE ROAD

DEATH VALLEY: "Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, announced today that it will release the original film Death Valley in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand on Thursday, December 9. Written and directed by Matthew Ninaber (Psycho Goreman), who also...
