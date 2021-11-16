Horror Highlights: SAINT KOTAR, DEBBIE AND THE DEVIL, THE WILD MAN OF THE NAVIDAD, DYSMORPHIA, SELF ISOLATED

With the investigation into Viktoria’s disappearance well and truly underway, Nikolay and Benedek decide to split up and cover more ground. Nikolay’s scenario takes him towards the lodge in an attempt to find and question Doctor Hatur, who may have a hand in the sinister events surrounding Sveti Kotar. Enter the lodge and examine your surroundings, you’ll notice a bricked-up room on the right side of the lobby which seems mighty suspicious. Approach the reception desk and question the attendant Luka, he’s not very helpful. Luka informs Nikolay that he can’t gain access to Hatur’s room as he must be chosen to go upstairs. However, there’s another way into the bricked-up room, he just doesn’t know-how. Only Mr. Wilde, the owner of the lodge can grant you permission to go upstairs, examine the empty food bowl lying at the reception desk and Luka will let you know that it belongs to the King in Yellow. Luka is unable to tell you more and again refers to Mr. Wilde. Your task now is to find out the identity of the King in Yellow and find Mr. Wilde to gain access to Hatur’s room.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO