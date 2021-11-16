ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Larger-Than-Life Holiday Road Experience Is Coming To Virginia This Winter

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, Virginia! The holidays bring with them a sense of enchantment and wonder, and we sure know how to celebrate here in the Old Dominion. One event that we’re particularly excited about this season is known as Holiday Road, a family-friendly winter event characterized by larger-than-life displays, thousands of dazzling lights, and a healthy dose of enchantment. Here’s more on what you can look forward to at Holiday Road in Virginia, an incredible drive-through lights display in Virginia scheduled to take place at Morven Park in Leesburg.

Please note: While many of these photos are from previous year’s events in California, they offer a great idea of what you can expect to see in Virginia this season.

Welcome to Holiday Road! This impressive national event is making its way to Virginia this season, and you surely won't want to miss it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PeSHu_0cylI7gE00
Holiday Road / Facebook

Holiday Road first began in Calabasas, California, but has since extended to a select few locations on the East Coast. We're so excited that Virginia is one of them!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ejOlj_0cylI7gE00
Holiday Road / Facebook

So what exactly is Holiday Road? Well, to start, it's a dazzling holiday display of lights that will be set up in Leesburg's Morven Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16feSE_0cylI7gE00
Holiday Road / Facebook

One of the very best parts of the event is the opportunity to marvel at the larger-than-life holiday displays, ranging from giant gingerbread houses to candy canes, villages, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=238wMM_0cylI7gE00
Holiday Road / Facebook

Making their way along the self-guided trail, visitors are encouraged to take it at their own pace. No matter your age, there's so much to be impressed by!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49GFNW_0cylI7gE00
Holiday Road / Facebook

Most visitors can expect to spend at least an hour to an hour and a half enjoying the trail, walking around the park, stopping for a festive drink, and checking out the on-site gift shop afterward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42DJvV_0cylI7gE00
Holiday Road / Facebook

Holiday Road is coming to Virginia between November 26th and January 2nd, from 5:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. each night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bFKYJ_0cylI7gE00
Holiday Road / Facebook

What are your thoughts on this incredible drive-through lights display in Virginia? Do you plan on attending Holiday Road? If so, let us know in the comments! For more information, including pricing and times, be sure to visit the official Holiday Road website . You can also follow Holiday Road on Facebook .

