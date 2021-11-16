The Larger-Than-Life Holiday Road Experience Is Coming To Virginia This Winter

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, Virginia! The holidays bring with them a sense of enchantment and wonder, and we sure know how to celebrate here in the Old Dominion. One event that we’re particularly excited about this season is known as Holiday Road, a family-friendly winter event characterized by larger-than-life displays, thousands of dazzling lights, and a healthy dose of enchantment. Here’s more on what you can look forward to at Holiday Road in Virginia, an incredible drive-through lights display in Virginia scheduled to take place at Morven Park in Leesburg.

Please note: While many of these photos are from previous year’s events in California, they offer a great idea of what you can expect to see in Virginia this season.

Welcome to Holiday Road! This impressive national event is making its way to Virginia this season, and you surely won't want to miss it.

Holiday Road first began in Calabasas, California, but has since extended to a select few locations on the East Coast. We're so excited that Virginia is one of them!

So what exactly is Holiday Road? Well, to start, it's a dazzling holiday display of lights that will be set up in Leesburg's Morven Park.

One of the very best parts of the event is the opportunity to marvel at the larger-than-life holiday displays, ranging from giant gingerbread houses to candy canes, villages, and more.

Making their way along the self-guided trail, visitors are encouraged to take it at their own pace. No matter your age, there's so much to be impressed by!

Most visitors can expect to spend at least an hour to an hour and a half enjoying the trail, walking around the park, stopping for a festive drink, and checking out the on-site gift shop afterward.

Holiday Road is coming to Virginia between November 26th and January 2nd, from 5:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. each night.

