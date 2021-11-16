ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Album Review: KHEMMIS Deceiver

By Chad Bowar
metalinjection
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver doomsters Khemmis have always been critical favorites. Their first three studio albums have made numerous year-end lists as their following has steadily increased from 2015’s Absolution to 2016’s Hunted, and to 2018’s Desolation. With their new record, it should come as no surprise that their following will see another (potentially...

metalinjection.net

Comments / 0

Related
theconcordian.org

Album review: The Shackletons give an amazing debut record

Pure anticipation and excitement led up to this release. In 2019 I found a simple five-track EP in the CD section of the Chaska Goodwill. At the time I had no idea what pure gold I had picked up. The humble record I saved from the shelves was The Shackletons’ first lengthy release titled “The Horizon Lines EP.” Two years later, we have been graced with a full length, thirty-one-minute, twenty-one-second bottle of lightning.
ROCK MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rod Stewart, ‘The Tears of Hercules': Album Review

At 76, Rod Stewart isn't about to let go of his rapscallion ways - at least not in song. But as he cries The Tears of Hercules on his 31st studio album, and first set of new material in three years, Stewart is both rascal and rhapsodist, taking in across its 12 songs the full measure of a life that ranges from a schoolboy doing time with "Maggie May" to a senior who's comfortably moving to the rhythm of his rock 'n' roll heart.
MUSIC
riffmagazine.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Walk the Moon rises to the occasion on “Heights”

From bassist Kevin Ray leaving the band due to “actions out of alignment with the band’s values” to a pandemic recording pause, the last two years have been difficult for Walk the Moon. Remaining members Nicholas Petricca, Sean Waugaman and Eli Maiman have now found the light at the end of the tunnel with their fourth album, HEIGHTS. As with its previous albums, the pop-rock trio brings a lively singalong energy, showing it can make the best of a difficult situation. The album’s 12 tracks tie together themes of moving on, self-care and love while weaving in some customary party anthems.
ROCK MUSIC
ktswblog.net

The Arcs: Yours, Dreamily, Album Review

Music has always been a big part of my life, but for some reason, I had never listened to many different genres until high school. The album that changed what I knew about music was Yours, Dreamily, by The Arcs. The album had an interesting cover, so I decided to give it a listen.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitar Riffs#Guitar Solo#Trivium
theobelisk.net

Album Review: Swallow the Sun, Moonflowers

Moonflowers is the eighth full-length from Jyväskylä, Finland-based Swallow the Sun, who’ve worked with Century Media since issuing their 2015 triple-album, Songs From the North I, II & III (review here). Comprised of founders Juha Raivio (guitar), Mikko Kotamaki (vocals) and Matti Honkonen (bass), as well as drummer Juuso Raatikainen, guitarist Juho Raiha, and keyboardist/backing vocalist Janni Peuhu (who’ll sit out the touring cycle for Moonflowers owing to commitments to his other band, Mercury Circle), they celebrated the band’s 20th anniversary earlier this year with the release of 20 Years of Gloom, Beauty and Despair: Live in Helsinki, captured at Tavastia Club in Feb. 2020, but Moonflowers feels no less like a victory lap when it comes to their stylistic accomplishments, sweeping grandiosity — looking at you, the solo in “Keep Your Heart Safe From Me” — emotive resonance and melding of slower extreme metal, death-doom and lush melodicism.
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

ALBUM REVIEW: The Flight of Sleipnir – Eventide

Colorado’s The Flight of Sleipnir has maintained a consistent but eclectic sound for nearly fifteen years, mixing Doom and Atmospheric Black Metal with elements of Folk and Prog Rock in a way that should sit well with fans of Agalloch. Their seventh album mostly adheres to this genre blend and boasts the fuller production that was last seen on 2017’s Skadi. However, Eventide (Eisenwald) manages to tweak the formula as those Blackened elements seem to be upfront than before.
ROCK MUSIC
Daily Evergreen

Album review: ‘Give Up’ by The Postal Service

When it comes to the art of reviewing albums, every critic usually has one album they consider to be underrated, an album everyone around you thinks is average, but you treasure deeply. There is one album in my collection that fits this category, and I truly think it is a work of art.
MUSIC
eriereader.com

Album Reviews: Smilo & the Ghost // Fingers Crossed & Godspeed

Tyler Smilo, always the prolific songwriter, continues to grow and mature seemingly from album to album. On the second full-length album from his folk outfit Smilo & the Ghost, Fingers Crossed & Godspeed mines some of the catchiest moments in the talented artist's career, with all the heart and passion that fans have come to expect. For this album, Smilo's voice, in particular, seems more natural and free of affectations, abandoning some of the warbling howls that he used to gravitate towards. Here we see Smilo at his most vocally pure. The songs here are also some of his most lovable. This is because of — not in spite of — their heartfelt emotionality. There's the sober ruminations of "Whiskey Speaks," leading into the passionate pleas of "Hideaway King," both early standout tracks. From the uptempo, dust-stomping frenzy of "Hollar Below," to the gang-vocals and biographical examination of "Ohio," there's not a wasted track amidst these 11. Backed by expert musicians Adam McKillip, Jassen Wilber, and Dominick DeCecco, Smilo & the Ghost have found the perfect balance. Be sure to check out the band's album release party on Nov. 13 at Altered State Distillery.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
chscommunicator.com

“We’re All Alone in This Together” Album Review

U.K. rapper Santan Dave released his second studio album on July 23, “We’re All Alone In This Together.”. While keeping his known grime and drill sounds, Dave delivers bar after bar that takes several listens to fully understand. Dave blends slower songs to communicate messages about depression and Black rights in his songs on the album.
MUSIC
eriereader.com

Album Reviews: Gabe Poland // No Turning Back

In his first solo album, local troubadour Gabe Poland (The New Morning Sunrise, East Clintwood) finds himself crafting a wonderfully weird folk album that's worth several attentive listens. There are more than a few moments that seem very Bob Dylan-inspired (like "King of Satisfaction" in all its "Subterranean Homesick Blues" glory), melded with the dark, morbid baritone of Johnny Cash. The ten-track album was written, performed, and recorded all by Poland himself, at his Burn Forever home studio. The tracks have a warm and intimate feeling that's perfectly in tune with the tone of the record. Crisp, acoustic chimes lathered in reverb showcased in tracks like "I Don't Want to Wake Up" provide a watery backdrop that pairs with Poland's slurred, hypnotizing vocals. Easily one of the most underrated artists in the Erie area, Poland proves once again that he has plenty to say, and he says it beautifully. There's a haunting feel in all of Poland's work, with No Turning Back dwelling on metaphors of death ("Dead Man") and inevitable change ("Seasons"), painting a gorgeous retro picture of an artist doing exactly what he's best at. — Nick Warren.
ERIE, PA
xsnoize.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Dave Gahan & Soulsavers – Imposter

Depeche Mode's 130 date Global Spirit Tour ended in Berlin on July 25th 2018 and, following their by now standard plan, the band took a break, having concluded the tour. As soon as any Depeche Mode tour ends these days, fans' attention turns to the band's individual members, keen to hear what solo works may arrive before news of the next Depeche Mode album is known.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

Album Review: SUFFOCATION Live In North America

Death metal can pay the bills. If you work hard, pinch pennies, keep a careful ledger, sell a shit ton of merch, and/or play in bands named Cannibal Corpse, Morbid Angel, and Immolation. Sometimes, however, the financial remuneration that comes with playing a tensile, body racking brand of metal and singing about, well, death just doesn't cut the economic mustard. Which was unfortunately the case with long-time Suffocation frontman Frank Mullen (a.k.a. Frank the Tank, Death Chop Frank and probably a whole bunch of other goofy nicknames that have been lost to the black hole of inside tour jokes doused in liberal helpings of alcohol).
ROCK MUSIC
thequakercampus.org

Summer is Back for the Winter: Butterfly Paradise Album Review

It has been three years since Jessica Domingo released an album, so I’m more than thrilled to have access to the music that Butterfly Paradise provides. The best way to describe Domingo’s songs is ‘ASMR, but make it musical;’ her voice, lyrics, and beats are all extremely soothing; I have been falling asleep to it for the past couple weeks.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Abba - Voyage (Album Review)

For the Abba aficionados out there, news of a ninth album a full 40 years after their previous release will likely have brought joy, and a little trepidation. While the Swedish band’s catalogue of singles is jammed with solid gold, era-defining hits, their albums were often poor, with cringey ditties languishing among the treasure, stinking the place out with twee arrangements and dubious storylines. ‘Voyage’ is no different.
MUSIC
yourchoiceway.com

Radiohead - Kid A Mnesia Music Album Reviews

At the turn of the century, Radiohead released two albums that forever altered their identity. Now, Kid A and Amnesiac are reissued as a pair, along with whatever worthy B-sides, alternate versions, and outtakes they can find. Kid A and Amnesiac, released eight months apart, have always had a big...
MUSIC
Daily Nebraskan

REVIEW: ‘Voyage’ album sounds disjointed, unlike ABBA

ABBA’s latest album “Voyage” came out on Nov. 5, nearly 40 years after their last studio album. Though ABBA fans around the world waited for this release with bated breath, I fear they’ll be disappointed by how unrecognizable most of the record is. The Swedish pop supergroup is iconic for...
MUSIC
Daily Evergreen

Album review: Arctic Monkeys’ debut album still relatable

Despite having just reached its 15th anniversary in January this year, the Arctic Monkeys’ debut album “Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not” is relatively unknown to American audiences. The band, whose members were all between 20 and 21 at the time of the album’s release in 2006,...
MUSIC
metalinjection

MACHINE HEAD Recording New Album Including "10 Minute Plus Epic"

Machine Head has released a stream of singles between 2019 and 2021, including their new EP Arrows In Words From The Sky. Now the band is turning its collective eye toward a brand new studio album due out in summer 2022. The new album will be their first since Catharsis...
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Girl: Sheer Greed - Album Of The Week Club review

Remembered chiefly for featuring singer Phil Lewis who went on to join L.A. Guns, and guitarist Phil Collen who made the very wise decision to accept an invitation to join Def Leppard, Girl had plenty of creative potential but were misunderstood by their record label, Jet, and unappreciated by a rock scene that at the time was in the denim-and-leather grip of the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal.
MUSIC
cincymusic.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Echo Mountain Sessions by Sarah Asher

Whether or not you are familiar with her work, when you first hear Sarah Asher’s voice, you at once feel a comfortable kinship, as if this is an artist who you’ve always known. This timelessness is a tried and true example of great song craft and tasteful pop sensibilities. For...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy