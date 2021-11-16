ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House to vote on censuring Gosar over video

By KEVIN FREKING, LISA MASCARO Associated Press
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House will vote Wednesday on a resolution to censure Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona for tweeting an animated video that depicted him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., with a sword. Democratic lawmakers said Gosar's actions amounted to threating another member's life, calling the video...

