Although the international break is not an actual break for the footballers who are being run into the ground by greedy figureheads in football, it is a break in the league action. And as long as federations are sensible, it is a chance for Real Madrid players with injuries to recover before La Liga and the Champions League resume. With matches against Inter Milan and all of the other top four teams in Spain on the horizon, now is a good time to get key players back.

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO