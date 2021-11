MCU staple Jeremy Renner has opened up about his future with Marvel after the Disney+ series Hawkeye, sharing that he has “no idea” what will come next. In an interview with GamesRadar+, the actor, who has played Clint Barton since 2011, explained that he is simply excited for the Hawkeye series and its new cast members. “I don’t have a crystal ball, or I’m not a soothsayer,” he said. “But having Hailee come in, and these characters, I think it opens it up for six great episodes for this event type of television. After that, I have no idea. But these six episodes are pretty exciting.”

