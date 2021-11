I wasn’t always a fan of the Call of Duty series, but recently I had a change of heart. This is part thanks to one of my closest friends, who is a long-time CoD bro and my personal guide as I learned the game. On multiple occasions, he’s pulled up the Modern Warfare menu on his PS3 purely for nostalgia’s sake, and even showed me some of his favorite maps — especially Shipment. Well, he is going to be jazzed to find out that a World War II reskin of the classic, chaotic map is now a part of Vanguard‘s rotation, according to the patch notes that were released today.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO