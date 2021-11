It might be almost winter, but just because the cold is coming in doesn't mean you have to give up all of your favorite warm-weather treats. In fact, quite to the contrary, the popular chain Baskin-Robbins is here to show everyone that ice cream is more than just a summer food. While true fans may argue that ice cream is tasty enough to be enjoyed any time, Baskin-Robbins is also now launching a festive new item that is so adorable, it will have people forgetting all about how cold it may be outside. The company has just announced they will be releasing a brand new Brrr the Snowman Cake this December that is sure to delight any ice cream fan.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO