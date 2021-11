The original six Avengers from the Marvel Cinematic Universe have a special bond. Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk), and Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye) first teamed up in The Avengers back in 2012 and they've been through a whole lot together in the last decade. Before the release of Avengers: Infinity War, they even all got matching Avengers tattoos (with the exception of Ruffalo). Renner is currently busy promoting his first standalone MCU project, Hawkeye, which premieres on Disney+ next week. While chatting with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, he revealed that the Avengers still have an active group chat.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO