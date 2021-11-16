ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin sees largest COVID-19 case spike since last December

By Madison Goldbeck
 5 days ago
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 3,981 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday. Health officials say this is the first time the state has topped 3,900 since December of 2020.

On Monday, there were 1,293 cases reported, resulting in a 2,688 case increase on Tuesday.

According to DHS , there were 22 new deaths reported Tuesday, compared to two deaths on Monday.

The state's seven day average includes 2,953 new confirmed cases, 469 new probable cases, and 14 new reported deaths.

In Wisconsin, there has been a total of 833,881 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 8,779 deaths.

DHS listed eight counties with critically high COVID-19 activity, 62 counties very high, and two counties high.

According to DHS, a fully vaccinated individual is five times less likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19, 11 times less likely to be hospitalized, and 15 times less likely to die from COVID-19.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services
October 2021 data by vaccination status

As of Tuesday, 58.1 percent of Wisconsin's population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 55.1 percent of the state's population is fully vaccinated.

