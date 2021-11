Pearl Jam have revealed that they will be embarking on their Gigaton tour, which was originally scheduled to begin in March 2020 at a show in Toronto. The band is currently working to finalize the tour’s details, including safety requirements and measures, and will announce the rescheduled dates early next year. “For nearly two years, the band has wanted nothing more than to play their new music live for you,” Pearl Jam wrote on their social media accounts. “The whole Pearl Jam team shares your excitement for us all to be safely on the road again together.”

